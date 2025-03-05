Person taken to hospital after big rescue operation near Kirriemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Person taken to hospital after big rescue operation near Kirriemuir

A rescue helicopter was called to assist police, fire and ambulance crews.

By Stephen Eighteen & Lindsey Hamilton
Emergency services at Peel Farm. Image: Paul Reid
Emergency services at Peel Farm. Image: Paul Reid

A person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle went into the water in Angus.

A major rescue operation was launched after the vehicle went down an embankment at Peel Farm near the Loch of Lintrathen.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

A rescue helicopter and boat team were also present.

A female casualty was rescued from the vehicle and taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Her condition is unknown.

Emergency services at Peel Farm, Image: Paul Reid

Rescue helicopter called to water scene at Peel Farm

It is thought the vehicle came to a halt in water near the cafe and glamping site, between Kirriemuir and Alyth.

An eyewitness told The Courier: “There’s a huge emergency rescue operation going on here.

“It began this afternoon when someone seems to have driven straight into the river close to Peel Farm.

“The area is completely lit up with emergency service vehicles.

“I have seen the fire brigade, police and ambulance.

“There is also a rescue boat on the water and there was a rescue helicopter overhead.

“The river here is quite fast flowing just now and it seems the car went straight down into it.

“It’s hard to tell right now if anyone has been injured.”

Locals tell of big emergency operation after car goes into water in Angus

Another local said: “It happened about 4pm, just down river from the Reekie Lynn.

“I was told the people or person in the car alerted the emergency services themselves.

“There is a big emergency presence near Peel Farm with the fire brigade, police, ambulance and a rescue helicopter.

“It seems someone has driven into the river near Peel.

“It definitely looks serious given the rescue operation that’s going on.

“You just have to hope that no one is seriously injured.”

Peel Farm. Image: DC Thomson

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are in attendance for a vehicle that has gone down into an embankment.

“We got the call 5.34pm and got there at 5.55pm.

“The boat team were called as the incident was close to water.”

“One female was removed from the vehicle and passed to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“They were taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

“The stop message came in at 9.17pm and two appliances remain at the scene.”

