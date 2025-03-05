Person taken to hospital after big rescue operation near Kirriemuir

A person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle went into the water in Angus.

A major rescue operation was launched after the vehicle went down an embankment at Peel Farm near the Loch of Lintrathen.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

A rescue helicopter and boat team were also present.

A female casualty was rescued from the vehicle and taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Her condition is unknown.

Rescue helicopter called to water scene at Peel Farm

It is thought the vehicle came to a halt in water near the cafe and glamping site, between Kirriemuir and Alyth.

An eyewitness told The Courier: “There’s a huge emergency rescue operation going on here.

“It began this afternoon when someone seems to have driven straight into the river close to Peel Farm.

“The area is completely lit up with emergency service vehicles.

“I have seen the fire brigade, police and ambulance.

“There is also a rescue boat on the water and there was a rescue helicopter overhead.

“The river here is quite fast flowing just now and it seems the car went straight down into it.

“It’s hard to tell right now if anyone has been injured.”

Locals tell of big emergency operation after car goes into water in Angus

Another local said: “It happened about 4pm, just down river from the Reekie Lynn.

“I was told the people or person in the car alerted the emergency services themselves.

“There is a big emergency presence near Peel Farm with the fire brigade, police, ambulance and a rescue helicopter.

“It seems someone has driven into the river near Peel.

“It definitely looks serious given the rescue operation that’s going on.

“You just have to hope that no one is seriously injured.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are in attendance for a vehicle that has gone down into an embankment.

“We got the call 5.34pm and got there at 5.55pm.

“The boat team were called as the incident was close to water.”

“One female was removed from the vehicle and passed to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“They were taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

“The stop message came in at 9.17pm and two appliances remain at the scene.”