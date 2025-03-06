Delays on A90 entering Dundee at Swallow Roundabout

Drivers faced delays on the A90 at the Swallow Roundabout entering Dundee.

Traffic was queued back towards Longforgan on approach to the roundabout on Thursday morning.

Amey warned drivers of delays of up to 15 minutes and said it was down to “roadworks” in the area.

However, drivers say there is no sign of any work taking place.

It comes less than 24 hours after the traffic lights on the roundabout were switched on but has not been confirmed if the delays were linked to this.

One driver said: “There was nothing obvious causing the hold-up.

“There was no sign of a crash or lanes being closed.

“It could just be the impact of the new lights.”

The Courier has contacted Springfield, which is overseeing the Swallow Roundabout project, for clarification.

