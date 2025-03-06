Driver issued with fine after crash near Cupar

A driver has been issued with a fine after a crash closed a road near Cupar for over an hour.

Emergency services were called to the A914 at the junction for Springfield at around 8.30am on Thursday.

Police say there were no reports of any injuries and the road reopened at around 10am.

Buses were unable to serve Pitlessie, Balmalcolm and Kettlebridge as a result of the crash.

Stagecoach East Scotland express services were diverted via the A92 and A91.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30am on Thursday, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A914 near Springfield, Cupar.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reports of injuries.

“One driver was issued a fixed penalty notice in connection with a road traffic offence.

“The road fully reopened around 10am.”