Two cars stolen from home near Dundee found in Edinburgh

Two cars have been found in Edinburgh after being stolen from a home near Dundee.

The blue Audi RS3 and a blue Audi RS5 were stolen after a house on Osprey Rise in Piperdam was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday.

The vehicles have since been recovered in Edinburgh.

Police investigating the thefts are appealing for CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage.

Detective Constable Gavin Cathro said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible, and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or has any information that could assist to contact us.

“We would also ask anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage from around the time of the theft to check their footage and get in touch if they have captured anything that could help.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 0466 of March 4 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.