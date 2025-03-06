Car left stranded after being driven onto Angus beach

A car was left stranded after being driven onto Lunan Bay beach in Angus.

The car was driven onto the beach, between Arbroath and Montrose, on Wednesday afternoon and became stuck in the sand.

Dramatic images show the vehicle being engulfed in waves due to the rising tide.

Members of Lunan Bay Communities Partnership (LBCP) – set up in 2020 to take care of the beach after anti-social behaviour and overcrowding concerns – took photos of the incident.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “They accessed Lunan Bay and drove across the beach then crossed the estuary.

“This happened at around 3pm and the tide later came in.

“The police were contacted.”

They confirmed the car was still on the beach on Thursday morning with plans for it to be moved later on Thursday.

They added: “There is an environmental impact with the fuel that will be leaking into the sea.

“Lunan Bay recently became a conservation site as it has a fragile ecosystem.

“Having any sort of vehicle on the site can damage that fragile ecosystem.

“We have a lot of wildlife at Lunan Bay, especially on the south side.

“The beach is also a safe haven for dog walkers and they don’t expect to see vehicles on the sand.

“There are some people that don’t realise it is an offence to drive onto a beach.

“It happens infrequently but there have been a few cases of it and cases where people try to drive down and park, but not to this extent where you see someone getting stuck.”