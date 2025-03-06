Date announced for Dundee Pride 2025 as organisers promise ‘bigger and better’ event

The date for Dundee Pride 2025 has been announced with organisers promising a “bigger and better than ever” event.

The celebration is returning to Slessor Gardens on Saturday June 14.

The day will involve a line-up of entertainment and activities as well as the Pride march.

This will start outside the Steeple Church at noon before making its way through the city centre.

Plans for Dundee Pride 2025 revealed

Kenny Christie, Dundee Pride trustee, said: “Pride is borne out of protest, and while the march may look like a parade, it remains an important demonstration of visibility, unity, and the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

“No matter how far we’ve come in the pursuit of equality, there is still work to be done – locally, nationally, and internationally.

“We only need to look around the world to see that rights are being rescinded rather than extended.

“Dundee Pride stands in solidarity with LGBTQ+ communities everywhere.”

Similar to last year’s Pride, the 2025 event is also set to include stalls showcasing community groups, charities and businesses.

Organisers say popular features from previous years will return alongside “fresh and innovative additions”.

Kenny added: “Dundee Pride has always been about community, and we want as many people as possible to get involved.

“Whether you’re marching, performing, running a stall, or supporting from the sidelines, this is your Pride.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone back to Slessor Gardens for a day of fun, celebration, and activism.”