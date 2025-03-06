Date announced for Dundee Pride 2025 as organisers promise ‘bigger and better’ event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Date announced for Dundee Pride 2025 as organisers promise ‘bigger and better’ event

The celebration is returning to Slessor Gardens.

By Ellidh Aitken
Celebrations at last year's pride event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The date for Dundee Pride 2025 has been announced with organisers promising a “bigger and better than ever” event.

The celebration is returning to Slessor Gardens on Saturday June 14.

The day will involve a line-up of entertainment and activities as well as the Pride march.

This will start outside the Steeple Church at noon before making its way through the city centre.

Plans for Dundee Pride 2025 revealed

Kenny Christie, Dundee Pride trustee, said: “Pride is borne out of protest, and while the march may look like a parade, it remains an important demonstration of visibility, unity, and the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

“No matter how far we’ve come in the pursuit of equality, there is still work to be done – locally, nationally, and internationally.

“We only need to look around the world to see that rights are being rescinded rather than extended.

“Dundee Pride stands in solidarity with LGBTQ+ communities everywhere.”

Crowds gathered for the Dundee Pride 2024 march. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Joy Melville enjoying Dundee Pride 2024 at Slessor Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Similar to last year’s Pride, the 2025 event is also set to include stalls showcasing community groups, charities and businesses.

Organisers say popular features from previous years will return alongside “fresh and innovative additions”.

Kenny added: “Dundee Pride has always been about community, and we want as many people as possible to get involved.

“Whether you’re marching, performing, running a stall, or supporting from the sidelines, this is your Pride.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone back to Slessor Gardens for a day of fun, celebration, and activism.”

Conversation