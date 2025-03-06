Beaverbrooks building in Dundee up for sale as shop closure looms

The Beaverbrooks building in Dundee city centre has been put up for sale as the closure of the shop looms.

The jewellery chain announced it would be closing the outlet on the Murraygate last month.

It is advertising a closing-down sale and will cease trading on Sunday March 16.

Now, the six-storey building housing Beaverbrooks has gone on the market.

Dundee Beaverbrooks building for sale

The B-listed building is arranged across a basement, the ground floor retail space and four upper levels.

A significant stone spiral staircase provides access to all the floors.

Occupying a “prime location”, agent Kenney Moore Property Consultants – which is marketing the site – says there is potential to convert the upper floors of the building into residential use, subject to planning consent.

The building is on the market for £325,000.

According to The Courier’s high street tracker, Murraygate has the highest vacancy rate of any main shopping street in Dundee.

A little over 32% of the retail units are empty, nearly double the 17.9% average.

The Courier has taken a look at all the empty units on Murraygate and what is planned for them.