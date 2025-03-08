EXCLUSIVE: Angus XL Bully sanctuary group not registered with Scottish charity watchdog

A group which raised tens of thousands of pounds for its plan to set up Scotland’s first XL Bully hub in Angus is yet to register with the nation’s charity regulator.

All Bullie Charity Rescue is currently finalising an appeal against Angus Council’s refusal to grant an animal welfare licence for kennels near Forfar.

The charity already has more than 20 bull-type dogs – including several XLs – at Happas Canine Centre.

It is registered with the Charity Commission, which regulates bodies in England and Wales.

But we can reveal there is no registration with Scotland’s charity watchdog, OSCR.

OSCR’s website states it is the independent regulator and registrar for over 25,000 Scottish charities.

“Our work as regulator ultimately supports public confidence in charities and their work,” it says.

Thousands of pounds donated for Happas project

Donations have poured in to support the bid to establish the Angus centre.

But Angus civic licensing councillors continue to have “grave concerns” after two inspection reports highlighted a host of failings.

Charity figurehead Kerryanne Shaw moved from Glasgow to Happas, just off the A90 between Forfar and Dundee, after revealing her XL Bully sanctuary plan more than 14 months ago.

It came as Scotland prepared for the introduction of strict controls around owning the breed.

She said at the time a £20,000 target for the venture had been exceeded.

All Bullie’s fundraising for work north and south of the border has included an Amazon ‘wish list’ for Happas, allowing supporters to purchase dog food, toys and other items for the Angus facility.

We recently revealed how support for the group rocketed from £3,000 to almost £150,000 between 2019 and 2023.

The details were contained in All Bullie Charity Rescue accounts submitted to the Charities Commission.

But Ms Shaw’s lawyer, Jacob Cohen, confirmed it is yet to be registered with OSCR.

He said: “I can confirm that the charity are seeking registration with OSCR, subsequent of the project with Happas kennels, that being charitable operations on Scottish premises which therefore required their registration.

“All monies raised will continue to be reported to the Charity Commission for the time being, per their annual accounts filing.

“In the future, the relevant monies raised for Scottish operations will instead be filed with OSCR.”

He said the charity’s registered address, which was previously Ms Shaw’s flat in Glasgow, would be updated to Happas Canine Centre.

However, Charity Commission records show it now registered to a village in Norfolk, understood to be the home of one of the group’s four trustees.

No current licence at Happas kennels

The Angus facility remains entirely unlicenced.

Kennels owner Jeremy Barron’s animal boarding licence expired at the end of 2024.

It would have been superseded by the animal welfare licence, had the charity’s application been successful.

Appeal documents must be lodged at Forfar Sheriff Court within days to meet the 28-day deadline from the February 13 ruling.

Happas owner Mr Barron also previously confirmed he was allowing the charity to occupy the kennels rent-free as it attempts to secure the welfare licence.