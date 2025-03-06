New photos show aftermath of Brechin church fire as residents recall ‘big bang’ when roof collapsed

New photos show the aftermath of a major fire at a Brechin church – with residents recalling a “big bang” as the roof collapsed.

Firefighters spent 12 hours at the scene after the town’s old Maison Dieu Church caught fire on Wednesday.

A crew returned to inspect the scene again on Thursday morning.

The church – dating back to 1891 – has been left a burnt-out shell.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze with police guarding the site.

Photos taken by The Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards on Thursday show the damage caused to the building and police activity at the scene.

Photos of Maison Dieu Church in Brechin after major fire

Several nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution during the fire as embers fell in nearby gardens.

Grant Ross, who lives on nearby Upper Andover Hill, hosted people from four homes, who shared a “chippie tea”.

He told The Courier how ash had fallen outside his home.

Fears tower of Brechin church would fall during fire

He said: “My partner gave me a shout at the back of 3pm and all we could see was smoke because the roof had caved in.

“We thought we had better come out and there was ash everywhere.

“The firefighters were struggling to get water and our pressure died for a bit.

“They were worried for a while about the tower collapsing because we didn’t know which way it was going to go.

“Firefighters were surprised it didn’t fall.

“I’ve lived here for 19 years and the church has been empty since about 1984.”

Peter Reid, along with a neighbour, was using a power hose to clear ash from his gardens and windows on Thursday morning.

Peter said: “We worried for a while because the wind was blowing the smoke in our direction.

“When we returned (to the house) at 9pm it was still glowing.”

One woman, who was also evacuated, said: “We could just lots of smoke and heard a big bang when the ceiling collapsed.

“My nine-year-old son was petrified because there were lit embers falling not far from the house.

“I woke up this morning and the house smelled of smoke.

“My granny used to work in the church as a cleaner and my mum used to go there.”

‘Muddy remains are signs of the emergency service efforts’

The Courier’s reporter Finn Nixon was at the scene on Thursday morning.

He said: “Witchden Road is deserted but two police cars and some local residents walking past the church and stopping to look at the damage.

“The muddy remains of where water has poured down the street and fire and police cordons are signs of the emergency services’ efforts last night.”

Police have confirmed an investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed no firefighters were in the building at the time the roof collapsed – despite rumours to the contrary.