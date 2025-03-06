New photos show aftermath of Brechin church fire as residents recall ‘big bang’ when roof collapsed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New photos show aftermath of Brechin church fire as residents recall ‘big bang’ when roof collapsed

The Courier has returned to the scene of the major blaze.

By Andrew Robson & Finn Nixon
Police outside Maison Dieu Church in Brechin following the fire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police outside Maison Dieu Church in Brechin following the fire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

New photos show the aftermath of a major fire at a Brechin church – with residents recalling a “big bang” as the roof collapsed.

Firefighters spent 12 hours at the scene after the town’s old Maison Dieu Church caught fire on Wednesday.

A crew returned to inspect the scene again on Thursday morning.

The church – dating back to 1891 – has been left a burnt-out shell.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze with police guarding the site.

Photos taken by The Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards on Thursday show the damage caused to the building and police activity at the scene.

Photos of Maison Dieu Church in Brechin after major fire

Police remain at the scene on Thursday morning.
Police guarding the site. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
There is a large gap where the roof once was. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The building is fenced off. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The roof of the church collapsed in the blaze.
Close-up photos show the damage to the building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The building is now a burnt-out shell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Maison Dieu Church has been gutted by the fire.
The roof of Maison Dieu church has completely gone. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A police investigation is under way. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police say the cause is yet to be confirmed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A 2023 photo showing how the church previously looked. Image: Google Street View

Several nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution during the fire as embers fell in nearby gardens.

Grant Ross, who lives on nearby Upper Andover Hill, hosted people from four homes, who shared a “chippie tea”.

He told The Courier how ash had fallen outside his home.

Fears tower of Brechin church would fall during fire

He said: “My partner gave me a shout at the back of 3pm and all we could see was smoke because the roof had caved in.

“We thought we had better come out and there was ash everywhere.

“The firefighters were struggling to get water and our pressure died for a bit.

“They were worried for a while about the tower collapsing because we didn’t know which way it was going to go.

“Firefighters were surprised it didn’t fall.

Maison Dieu Church on fire in Brechin.
The Maison Dieu Church fire. Image: Angus Roads Information/Facebook
The glow from the fire. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I’ve lived here for 19 years and the church has been empty since about 1984.”

Peter Reid, along with a neighbour, was using a power hose to clear ash from his gardens and windows on Thursday morning.

Peter said: “We worried for a while because the wind was blowing the smoke in our direction.

“When we returned (to the house) at 9pm it was still glowing.”

Fire crews tackled the blaze for 12 hours.
Firefighters spent 12 hours at the scene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fire at Maison Dieu Church, Brechin.
Crews tackling the blaze. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

One woman, who was also evacuated, said: “We could just lots of smoke and heard a big bang when the ceiling collapsed.

“My nine-year-old son was petrified because there were lit embers falling not far from the house.

“I woke up this morning and the house smelled of smoke.

“My granny used to work in the church as a cleaner and my mum used to go there.”

‘Muddy remains are signs of the emergency service efforts’

The Courier’s reporter Finn Nixon was at the scene on Thursday morning.

He said: “Witchden Road is deserted but two police cars and some local residents walking past the church and stopping to look at the damage.

“The muddy remains of where water has poured down the street and fire and police cordons are signs of the emergency services’ efforts last night.”

Police have confirmed an investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed no firefighters were in the building at the time the roof collapsed – despite rumours to the contrary.

Conversation