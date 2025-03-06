Thousands raised to support family of Angus student, 18, who died at Stirling University

Thousands of pounds have been raised to support the family of an Angus student who was found dead at university.

The body of Ruben Agado, 18, was found at accommodation at Stirling University last month.

Ruben’s family – who described him as a “brilliant guy” – are still waiting on answers about what caused his death with a post-mortem proving inconclusive.

A funeral will take place for the former Forfar Academy pupil, from Letham, in Dundee on Friday (March 7).

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Ruben’s parents – who are originally from Seattle in the United States – with more than £6,000 donated so far.

Fundraiser to help Angus family with funeral costs

A statement on the page, shared by The Courier with the blessing of Ruben’s family, says: “Our names are Cindy and Jennifer. We are two American expats living in Scotland.

“We have been brought together through the kindness and networking of our dear friends Rosanna and Ruben Agado who are also American expats.

“They have tragically lost their eldest son, Tiny Ruben, very unexpectedly. He was only 18 years young.

“Ruben was a first-year student at Stirling University, who was studying within the Faculty of Arts and Humanities.

“There was no sign of foul play or inappropriate activity, so it’s all just a shock.

“We created this GoFundMe to raise funds to help the Agado family through this challenging time and to cover the costs involved.

“Funeral and burial expenses will run (to) approximately £7,000.

“And, as they are expats, they will have family coming into town to be with them and this will generate more expenses in housing and feeding everyone.

“So, we’ve asked for an extra £3,000 to cover those costs. Please give what you can to support them during this tragic time.”

Family ‘surrounded by love’ after death of Stirling University student

A message later posted on the page by Ruben’s mum Rosanna said: “For the many of you who have donated via the GoFundMe or who have reached out to us in some way, thank you so much.

“We honestly can’t express just how helpful this has been and just how much it means to our family to be surrounded by such love, support, and community during this awful ordeal.

“Your messages, cards, flowers, have all been so deeply appreciated.”

Ruben’s funeral is taking place at 12.30pm on Friday at St Ninian’s Scottish Episcopal Church on Kingsway East, Dundee.

A burial will then take place at Birkhill Cemetery followed by a gathering at the family home.