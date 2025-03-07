EXCLUSIVE: Fife school attack victim’s mum speaks out after ‘devastating’ incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Fife school attack victim’s mum speaks out after ‘devastating’ incident

The woman's son was kicked and punched during an assault at Glenrothes High School last Friday.

Glenrothes High School, Fife.
The attack took place at Glenrothes High School on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

The mum of a Fife school attack victim says she is devastated by the incident.

The teenager was punched and kicked in the head during a lunchtime assault at Glenrothes High School on Friday.

He was one of three boys targeted, with five pupils later suspended and police called.

The mother of one of the victims spoke to The Courier but asked us to withhold her name to protect her son’s identity.

She said: “The fact my son isn’t safe in school is devastating.

“I just don’t know what else can be done when it happened in front of teachers.

“It’s on CCTV. My son tried to walk away after being kicked several times and they jumped him from behind.”

We revealed on Wednesday how a large group of boys targeted the three older pupils within the school building.

A video, shared on social media and seen by The Courier, shows a female teacher being pushed to the ground as she tries to intervene.

Police contacted after Glenrothes school attack

The mum said her son’s injuries included large lumps on his head, which was bleeding on both sides.

He was taken home by a teacher and did not require hospital treatment, although the family say he received advice from a neurologist.

They have also contacted police and are waiting to speak to officers.

On Wednesday, Police Scotland told The Courier the matter was being handled by Glenrothes High.

Glenrothes MP Richard Baker hit out after the school attack. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Despite his ordeal, the boy returned to class on Monday and his mum praised the school’s handling of the situation.

“I do think Glenrothes High School were great with us.,” she said.

Fife Council says the safety and wellbeing of pupils is its top concern.

Glenrothes MP Richard Baker previously branded the school attack “shocking and appalling”.

And he called for urgent action to prevent violence in schools from becoming “the new norm.”

How is the Scottish Government tackling school violence?

The comments come as the Scottish Government beefs up its guidance on how schools can deal with bad behaviour.

An action plan is already in place in response to parent and teachers’ concerns.

And The Courier asked if any further measures were being considered.

In response, a spokesperson said violence and abuse in schools is “completely unacceptable”.

They added: “The Scottish Government will publish updated guidance for schools later this year on approaches and consequences.”

Those will include “exclusion where there is no appropriate alternative.”

And a progress report is expected within weeks.

The spokesperson said ministers will work with councils to “ensure the plan drives the improvements we all want to see in Scotland’s schools.”

More from News

The attack took place at Glenrothes High School on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Stirlingshire village pleads for Scottish Government to save only pub
Stirling Sheriff Court
Self-proclaimed 'beast' told police he would w**k in every city in Scotland after being…
The attack took place at Glenrothes High School on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus community ‘heartbroken’ as fears for 1,200-year-old Pictish stone raised before wind collapse
David Bathgate
How transport police snared sick Dundee train upskirter David Bathgate
The attack took place at Glenrothes High School on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's Shona Robison opens up on personal highs and lows after rollercoaster career
Tibbermore junction with fields and former battle site behind road sign
D-day for battery storage plant planned for ancient Perthshire battleground
The attack took place at Glenrothes High School on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Signs of progress for Police Scotland move to new Forfar HQ
Gary Campbell
Pub quiz host admits allowing kittens to die in Perth flat in month of…
Head and shoulders of smiling Bob Brawn in suit and tie
Perthshire post office closure means 12-mile round trips to nearest branch
The attack took place at Glenrothes High School on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lollipop man adds voice to safety fears on ‘terrifying’ Forfar street

Conversation