EXCLUSIVE: Fife school attack victim’s mum speaks out after ‘devastating’ incident

The mum of a Fife school attack victim says she is devastated by the incident.

The teenager was punched and kicked in the head during a lunchtime assault at Glenrothes High School on Friday.

He was one of three boys targeted, with five pupils later suspended and police called.

The mother of one of the victims spoke to The Courier but asked us to withhold her name to protect her son’s identity.

She said: “The fact my son isn’t safe in school is devastating.

“I just don’t know what else can be done when it happened in front of teachers.

“It’s on CCTV. My son tried to walk away after being kicked several times and they jumped him from behind.”

We revealed on Wednesday how a large group of boys targeted the three older pupils within the school building.

A video, shared on social media and seen by The Courier, shows a female teacher being pushed to the ground as she tries to intervene.

Police contacted after Glenrothes school attack

The mum said her son’s injuries included large lumps on his head, which was bleeding on both sides.

He was taken home by a teacher and did not require hospital treatment, although the family say he received advice from a neurologist.

They have also contacted police and are waiting to speak to officers.

On Wednesday, Police Scotland told The Courier the matter was being handled by Glenrothes High.

Despite his ordeal, the boy returned to class on Monday and his mum praised the school’s handling of the situation.

“I do think Glenrothes High School were great with us.,” she said.

Fife Council says the safety and wellbeing of pupils is its top concern.

Glenrothes MP Richard Baker previously branded the school attack “shocking and appalling”.

And he called for urgent action to prevent violence in schools from becoming “the new norm.”

How is the Scottish Government tackling school violence?

The comments come as the Scottish Government beefs up its guidance on how schools can deal with bad behaviour.

An action plan is already in place in response to parent and teachers’ concerns.

And The Courier asked if any further measures were being considered.

In response, a spokesperson said violence and abuse in schools is “completely unacceptable”.

They added: “The Scottish Government will publish updated guidance for schools later this year on approaches and consequences.”

Those will include “exclusion where there is no appropriate alternative.”

And a progress report is expected within weeks.

The spokesperson said ministers will work with councils to “ensure the plan drives the improvements we all want to see in Scotland’s schools.”