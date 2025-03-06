Demolition of Beefeater restaurant at Stirling Premier Inn proposed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Demolition of Beefeater restaurant at Stirling Premier Inn proposed

Plans suggest the new restaurant space would be smaller, with bedrooms prioritised.

By Alex Watson
The restaurant has been shut for close to a year. Image: Google Street View
The restaurant has been shut for close to a year. Image: Google Street View

A major refurbishment could be on the cards for a Stirling city centre hotel.

Premier Inn Hotels Limited has applied for permission to demolish the Beefeater restaurant at its hotel on Forthside Way and build additional guest accommodation.

The eatery closed its doors in July 2024.

Detailed plans submitted with the application show designs for a new restaurant and bedroom block on the Beefeater site, with 35 rooms.

The company is also proposing a further extension to the hotel, with 80 bedrooms.

A look at the design for the proposed new hotel restaurant. Image: LMA Architects/Stirling Council

If approved by Stirling Council, these additions to the existing building would be spread across three storeys.

Premier Inn says it would also increase the number of parking spaces at the hotel, bringing the total up to 100.

The Beefeater restaurant is next door to Premier Inn on Forthside Way. Image: Google Street View

The proposed plans suggest the new restaurant would be smaller than the former Beefeater premises, with space for 81 covers.

Rooms attached to the restaurant and currently used for food and drink storage, as well as a staff area, would be demolished.

The planning permission application was received by Stirling Council on February 7, but not validated until March 5.

Forthside area undergoing major changes

The Forthside Way hotel is one of two Premier Inns in the Stirling area. The second is located to the south of the city at Whins Of Milton, close to the Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre.

The Forthside area of Stirling is currently undergoing a period of development, with plans underway for Scotland’s biggest film studio campus, Stirling Studios, as well as new housing, spaces for businesses, a public square, green spaces and the associated infrastructure.

The exterior of the proposed hotel extension. Image: LMA Architects/Stirling Council

A total of 300 new homes are planned – a mixture of flats and townhouses are planned across two residential sites.

However, the owner of Toast cafe, also located on Forthside Way, recently told The Courier that she fears for the future of her business as a result of the Forthside masterplan.

At the time, Stirling Council said: “The design of the project has not yet been finalised and the council is still considering a number of options, informed by the feedback and suggestions from local stakeholders.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

The pavement parking ban comes into force in Fife in September
Fife pavement parking will not be enforced 'in heavy-handed way'
Police on Airthrey Road in Stirling after the pedestrian was hit. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Dangerous driving and speeding surge in and around Stirling
Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police called to bomb threat at Glenrothes school
Police on George Street in Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Woman, 41, arrested over 'stabbing' of man in Cowdenbeath
Dupplin Trust 2000 has applied to install a ground-mounted solar array of two rows of 58 panels on grazing land.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Officer slams 116 solar panels & water storage anger on battle…
The Keepsakes store has been emptied.
'High-end' gift shop on Dundee's Murraygate shuts just 2 years after opening
Car in sea near Lunan Bay, Angus.
Car left stranded after being driven onto Angus beach
Ben Williams, a security guard at Asda Dundee Milton. Image: Asda
Asda chiefs praise Dundee security guard's kind gesture to schoolboy
3
BESTPIC CR0052368, Bryan Copland, Fresh photos of the damage to the Maison Dieu church in Brechin after a major fire yesterday. Picture shows; the aftermath of the damage done to the Maison Dieu church in Brechin where police are still present. Thursday 6th March, 2025. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
New photos show aftermath of Brechin church fire as residents recall 'big bang' when…
Angus teenager Ruben Agado, who died at Stirling University. Image: Agado family
Thousands raised to support family of Angus student, 18, who died at Stirling University

Conversation