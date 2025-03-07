Signs of progress for Police Scotland move to new Forfar HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Signs of progress for Police Scotland move to new Forfar HQ

Plans have been submitted for a new edge-of-town Forfar police office beside the A90 Forfar bypass.

By Graham Brown
William Wallace House at Orchardbank in Forfar. Image: Google
Police Scotland is pressing on with plans for a new Forfar headquarters at Orchardbank.

The force has just submitted a planning application for new signs outside former council offices at William Wallace House.

The premises were part of the original Angus Council campus at Orchardbank Business Park.

Last July, local police chiefs launched a public consultation seeking views on the relocation plan.

They said the existing West High Street HQ was no longer suitable due to long-standing building issues.

Forfar police station closed in September 2024.
Security fencing now surrounds Forfar Police HQ. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

It has suffered from problems including water ingress for at least a decade.

Repairs and maintenance since 2021 have totalled more than £700,000.

However, the relocation programme was overtaken by a sudden decision just two months later to remove around 100 personnel from the premises on health and safety grounds.

Officers have been temporarily based in the council’s Angus House headquarters.

The permanent move will now see them make the short move to an adjacent building on the campus at Orchardbank.

New Forfar police office signs
A design image of the new Forfar police office sign. Image: Supplied

An application has been submitted to the council’s planning department for signage at William Wallace House.

It includes signs on the wall of the building and outside the offices.

Superintendent Suzanne Smith said: “Police Scotland is committed to modernising and improving our estate to better support our workforce and the service we provide to communities.

“We can confirm that we are in discussion with Angus Council about taking space at William Wallace House, which would be the best fit for our current requirements.

“It will also enable us to reinstate public counter services for Forfar.

“Investing in our estate supports our 2030 vision and the estate masterplan, which outline the need for a more effective and sustainable estate.

“This will enable modern policing, support the health, safety and wellbeing of our people and the communities we serve, and reduces long-term operating costs.”

Conversation