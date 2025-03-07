Signs of progress for Police Scotland move to new Forfar HQ

Police Scotland is pressing on with plans for a new Forfar headquarters at Orchardbank.

The force has just submitted a planning application for new signs outside former council offices at William Wallace House.

The premises were part of the original Angus Council campus at Orchardbank Business Park.

Last July, local police chiefs launched a public consultation seeking views on the relocation plan.

They said the existing West High Street HQ was no longer suitable due to long-standing building issues.

It has suffered from problems including water ingress for at least a decade.

Repairs and maintenance since 2021 have totalled more than £700,000.

However, the relocation programme was overtaken by a sudden decision just two months later to remove around 100 personnel from the premises on health and safety grounds.

Officers have been temporarily based in the council’s Angus House headquarters.

The permanent move will now see them make the short move to an adjacent building on the campus at Orchardbank.

An application has been submitted to the council’s planning department for signage at William Wallace House.

It includes signs on the wall of the building and outside the offices.

Superintendent Suzanne Smith said: “Police Scotland is committed to modernising and improving our estate to better support our workforce and the service we provide to communities.

“We can confirm that we are in discussion with Angus Council about taking space at William Wallace House, which would be the best fit for our current requirements.

“It will also enable us to reinstate public counter services for Forfar.

“Investing in our estate supports our 2030 vision and the estate masterplan, which outline the need for a more effective and sustainable estate.

“This will enable modern policing, support the health, safety and wellbeing of our people and the communities we serve, and reduces long-term operating costs.”