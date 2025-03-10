Care round-up: Fife workers in spotlight over dementia patient ‘abuse’ and Arbroath home ‘not clean enough’

Several Fife care workers have been in the spotlight over their “abuse” of a dementia patient and an Arbroath home was “not clean enough”.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports and stories for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet required standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

5 workers at Fife care home sacked

Five members of staff at Barrogil House in Cluny have been sacked over the treatment of a dementia patient.

Registered nurse Nicola Hughes hid a covert camera in her mum’s bedroom at the care home, which specialises in dementia nursing care.

Footage showed staff roughly handling and shouting at her mother, Janette Ritchie.

She complained to the Care Inspectorate about the “abuse” of her mum, describing it as “appalling”.

Holmes Care Group, which runs the service, confirmed five staff members were dismissed as a result of the complaints.

An inspection in January also found “a number of issues” in medication management at the home.

Cairnie Lodge, Arbroath

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Setting – 4

Planning – 4

New ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – 3

Planning – 4

Inspection date

February 17

Inspectors said some improvements had been made at the Forfar Road care home during a follow-up inspection.

However, they noted there were “still some concerning infection prevention and control issues” that had been present during a previous visit.

The report said that “some areas of the home were not clean enough”.

It said: “Some rooms and en-suites were not cleaned to an acceptable standard in line with current guidance, and there were malodours in some areas.

“As a result, people were at risk due to poor housekeeping standards.”

Inspectors added some corridors had an “unpleasant smell” and “sticky” floors.

The Care Inspectorate extended a previous requirement for improvement until May.

St. Margaret’s RC Primary School Nursery, Dunfermline

Inspection date

February 19

Inspectors made a follow-up visit to the nursery after upholding a complaint in September 2024.

The nursery had been set requirements to ensure safe systems were in place to prevent any child from leaving the premises unescorted.

Officials found the nursery had met this requirement within the timescales set.

A report said: “Staff deployment had been reviewed and enhanced to ensure children were effectively supervised at all times.

“This meant that children were kept safe and protected.”

Dundee University Nursery

Previous ratings

Care play and learning – 3

Setting – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

New ratings

Care play and learning – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Inspection date

February 6

Inspectors found that children experienced nurturing care and support from staff at the Dundee University Nursery.

They highlighted the strong relationships formed between staff and children.

However, officials said staff development could be further considered at busier times to ensure children consistently benefit from quality care.

They found that children did not have access to the outside space for parts of the day.

