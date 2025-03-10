Care round-up: Fife workers in spotlight over dementia patient ‘abuse’ and Arbroath home ‘not clean enough’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: Fife workers in spotlight over dementia patient ‘abuse’ and Arbroath home ‘not clean enough’

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Andrew Robson
Inspectors said some areas of Cairnie Lodge Care "were not clean enough".
Cairnie Lodge in Arbroath features in this week's care round-up. Image: DC Thomson/Google Street View

Several Fife care workers have been in the spotlight over their “abuse” of a dementia patient and an Arbroath home was “not clean enough”.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports and stories for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet required standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

5 workers at Fife care home sacked

Barrogil House in Cluny, near Kirkcaldy.
Barrogil House in Cluny, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

Five members of staff at Barrogil House in Cluny have been sacked over the treatment of a dementia patient.

Registered nurse Nicola Hughes hid a covert camera in her mum’s bedroom at the care home, which specialises in dementia nursing care.

Footage showed staff roughly handling and shouting at her mother, Janette Ritchie.

She complained to the Care Inspectorate about the “abuse” of her mum, describing it as “appalling”.

Holmes Care Group, which runs the service, confirmed five staff members were dismissed as a result of the complaints.

An inspection in January also found “a number of issues” in medication management at the home.

Cairnie Lodge, Arbroath

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 4

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Planning – 4

Inspection date

  • February 17
Cairnie Lodge Care Home.
Cairnie Lodge Care Home. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors said some improvements had been made at the Forfar Road care home during a follow-up inspection.

However, they noted there were “still some concerning infection prevention and control issues” that had been present during a previous visit.

The report said that “some areas of the home were not clean enough”.

It said: “Some rooms and en-suites were not cleaned to an acceptable standard in line with current guidance, and there were malodours in some areas.

“As a result, people were at risk due to poor housekeeping standards.”

Inspectors added some corridors had an “unpleasant smell” and “sticky” floors.

The Care Inspectorate extended a previous requirement for improvement until May.

St. Margaret’s RC Primary School Nursery, Dunfermline

Inspection date 

  • February 19

Inspectors made a follow-up visit to the nursery after upholding a complaint in September 2024.

The nursery had been set requirements to ensure safe systems were in place to prevent any child from leaving the premises unescorted.

Officials found the nursery had met this requirement within the timescales set.

A report said: “Staff deployment had been reviewed and enhanced to ensure children were effectively supervised at all times.

“This meant that children were kept safe and protected.”

Dundee University Nursery

Previous ratings

  • Care play and learning – 3
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4

New ratings 

  • Care play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4

Inspection date

  • February 6
University of Dundee Nursery.
Dundee University Nursery. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors found that children experienced nurturing care and support from staff at the Dundee University Nursery.

They highlighted the strong relationships formed between staff and children.

However, officials said staff development could be further considered at busier times to ensure children consistently benefit from quality care.

They found that children did not have access to the outside space for parts of the day.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

