Lollipop man adds voice to safety fears on ‘terrifying’ Forfar street

School crossing patroller Dean Robertson is stationed on Dundee Road, where residents are calling for action to slow down drivers.

By Graham Brown
Dean Robertson on crossing patrol at Dundee Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A Forfar school crossing patroller is backing residents in their fight for a speed cut on one of the town’s busiest streets.

Lollipop man Dean Robertson is stationed on the bottom end of Dundee Road, close to where it joins Dundee Loan.

His crossing point is there to help pupils going to Langlands Primary School.

It is just a few hundred yards down the road from where one resident recently suffered his third write-off in two years after a van hit his parked vehicle.

The incident has renewed calls from people living there for extra safety measures on the busy road.

One campaigner says that at times the road is like the UK’s most famous drag raceway, Santa Pod.

Crossing patroller has reported speeding drivers

Mr Robertson has now echoed the safety demands.

But he believes even a speed cut to 20mph would not go far enough and other measures are needed.

“When I read what had happened in the latest incident it was a bit infuriating,” he said.

“I’ve reported this issue several times to my supervisors.

Forfar crossing patrol on Dundee Road.
The crossing point is near the junction with St James Road and Dundee Loan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I know a speed survey was done and the council say there is no issue, but it’s like a horror movie down this road.

“Cars come flying down the way because it’s a hill.

“They also come up from Dundee Loan like a slingshot round that corner.

“It might not happen every single day, but on most days of the week I see people going way too fast.

“I was previously on the Glamis Road at the school entrance, but the speeding here is far worse.”

Parents taking extra risk on Dundee Road

He also says some parents take risks by crossing elsewhere.

“Although I am down here, and there’s a crossing with lights further up, they still just go across the road.

“It’s terrifying to watch sometimes.

“If a child was to run out when some of these vehicles were coming down they would have no chance.

“The council needs to step up before something serious happens.”

He added: “I don’t even think a 20 limit would make any difference.

Forfar school crossing patroller Dean Robertson.
Mr Robertson claims speeding is a regular occurrence. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“A lot of drivers would just ignore it. I think they need traffic islands or something like that to slow people down.”

Angus Council says surveys have shown no speeding issue there.

The most recent revealed an average speed of 28mph in the 30 mph zone.

As a result they say there are no plans for any additional safety measures on Dundee Road.

The council has set up a working group to consider a review of its Angus-wide speed strategy.

