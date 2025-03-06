Asda chiefs praise Dundee security guard’s kind gesture to schoolboy

Asda chiefs have praised a security guard at a Dundee supermarket after he stepped in to pay for a schoolboy’s lunch.

Ben Williams, 21, has been described as a “superstar” for his actions at the Dundee Milton shop.

When Ben noticed the schoolboy struggling with his bank card at the checkout, he paid to ensure the youngster did not go without.

The boy’s mum visited the supermarket the next day to reimburse him and given him a thank you card.

Praise for ‘lovely lad’ Dundee security guard who helped schoolboy

Ben, who has worked at Asda for two years, said: “I could see the boy panicking and trying to text his mum.

“I didn’t want him to go without his meal deal, so I said I’d pay for it for him. He was very grateful.”

The schoolboy’s mum posted on Facebook to say: “Such a kind thing for Ben to do. It was so nice of him.

“Not a lot of people would have done that.

“I called the store also to let his manager know that I was so grateful to him. Such a lovely lad.”

Robert Annand-Southward, customer trading manager at Asda Dundee Milton, said: “I’m super proud of Ben.

“He’s a cheeky lad who always brings a smile to all his fellow colleagues.

“I have read the comments that the customers have made about him and he’s 100% our service superstar.”