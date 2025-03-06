Dangerous driving and speeding surge in and around Stirling

Dangerous driving and speeding offences have increased in the Stirling Council area since last year.

Incidents of dangerous driving recorded by Police Scotland went up by 50% in the area between 2023-24 and 2024-25, rising from 26 to 39.

Driving that could potentially endanger the motorist or other road users is considered to be dangerous.

There were also 270 speeding offences logged in 2024-25, compared to 222 in 2023-24 – a rise of 21.62%.

Cases of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs saw a 20% rise year on year, with 84 incidents recorded.

This figure included the number of times a motorist suspected of drink or drug driving failed to provide a specimen for testing.

Stirling drivers aren’t belting up

The latest local traffic statistics were presented at a meeting of Stirling Council’s Public Safety Committee on Thursday, March 6.

A 92.86% rise in the number of seat belt offences committed in and around Stirling was also noted, with 27 people pulled up by police for failing to belt up in the car.

When asked about this increase by Dunblane and Bridge of Allan councillor Alasdair Tollemache, Police Scotland said the issue was not a major concern for the force, adding: “The numbers we’re talking about are quite small.”

300% rise in fatalities

The total number of casualties on Stirling’s roads totted up to 94 during 2024-25, including four fatal incidents – a 300% rise on 2023-24.

Local motorcyclist David Buckley died after a crash on the A811 road on Christmas Day 2024.

In January, it was revealed that there had been a sharp increase in fatal road traffic collisions compared to previous years, including on the stretch of road where Mr Buckley died.

Last month, a 23-year-old woman was left in critical condition after being hit by a car on Airthrey Road near Wallace High School.

