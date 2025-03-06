Dangerous driving and speeding surge in and around Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dangerous driving and speeding surge in and around Stirling

Incidents of motorists found to be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs also increased.

By Alex Watson
Cases of dangerous driving, speeding and driving under the influence have all gone up in and around Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Cases of dangerous driving, speeding and driving under the influence have all gone up in and around Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Dangerous driving and speeding offences have increased in the Stirling Council area since last year.

Incidents of dangerous driving recorded by Police Scotland went up by 50% in the area between 2023-24 and 2024-25, rising from 26 to 39.

Driving that could potentially endanger the motorist or other road users is considered to be dangerous.

There were also 270 speeding offences logged in 2024-25, compared to 222 in 2023-24 – a rise of 21.62%.

Cases of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs saw a 20% rise year on year, with 84 incidents recorded.

This figure included the number of times a motorist suspected of drink or drug driving failed to provide a specimen for testing.

A total of 84 drink or drug-driving incidents were recorded in 2024-25. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Stirling drivers aren’t belting up

The latest local traffic statistics were presented at a meeting of Stirling Council’s Public Safety Committee on Thursday, March 6.

A 92.86% rise in the number of seat belt offences committed in and around Stirling was also noted, with 27 people pulled up by police for failing to belt up in the car.

When asked about this increase by Dunblane and Bridge of Allan councillor Alasdair Tollemache, Police Scotland said the issue was not a major concern for the force, adding: “The numbers we’re talking about are quite small.”

300% rise in fatalities

The total number of casualties on Stirling’s roads totted up to 94 during 2024-25, including four fatal incidents – a 300% rise on 2023-24.

Local motorcyclist David Buckley died after a crash on the A811 road on Christmas Day 2024.

David Buckley.
David Buckley was described by his family as a ‘wonderful father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend’. Image: Police Scotland

In January, it was revealed that there had been a sharp increase in fatal road traffic collisions compared to previous years, including on the stretch of road where Mr Buckley died.

Last month, a 23-year-old woman was left in critical condition after being hit by a car on Airthrey Road near Wallace High School.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

The pavement parking ban comes into force in Fife in September
Fife pavement parking will not be enforced 'in heavy-handed way'
Cases of dangerous driving, speeding and driving under the influence have all gone up in and around Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Police called to bomb threat at Glenrothes school
Cases of dangerous driving, speeding and driving under the influence have all gone up in and around Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Woman, 41, arrested over 'stabbing' of man in Cowdenbeath
Dupplin Trust 2000 has applied to install a ground-mounted solar array of two rows of 58 panels on grazing land.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Officer slams 116 solar panels & water storage anger on battle…
The Keepsakes store has been emptied.
'High-end' gift shop on Dundee's Murraygate shuts just 2 years after opening
Car in sea near Lunan Bay, Angus.
Car left stranded after being driven onto Angus beach
Cases of dangerous driving, speeding and driving under the influence have all gone up in and around Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Demolition of Beefeater restaurant at Stirling Premier Inn proposed
Cases of dangerous driving, speeding and driving under the influence have all gone up in and around Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Asda chiefs praise Dundee security guard's kind gesture to schoolboy
3
Cases of dangerous driving, speeding and driving under the influence have all gone up in and around Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
New photos show aftermath of Brechin church fire as residents recall 'big bang' when…
Cases of dangerous driving, speeding and driving under the influence have all gone up in and around Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Thousands raised to support family of Angus student, 18, who died at Stirling University

Conversation