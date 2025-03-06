Woman, 41, arrested over ‘stabbing’ of man in Cowdenbeath

A woman has been arrested over the alleged stabbing of a man in Cowdenbeath.

Police were called to a house on George Street in the early hours of Thursday.

The 41-year-old woman is accused of attacking a 42-year-old man.

His condition has not been confirmed by police.

Officers remain on the street while an investigation takes place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 41-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a 42-year-old man, which happened around 12.30am on Thursday on George Street, Cowdenbeath.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”