D-day for battery storage plant planned for ancient Perthshire battleground

Planners say a battery storage plant planned for farmland near Tibbermore shouldn't go ahead. Will Perth and Kinross councillors. agree?

By Morag Lindsay
Tibbermore junction with fields and former battle site behind road sign
Councillors will rule on the Tibbermore plans next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Plans for a major renewable energy project on the site of a Perthshire battleground look set to be rejected.

Planners are recommending councillors refuse permission for the battery storage plant at Tibbermore, near Methven, when they meet next week.

They say the impact on the landscape and green belt would be too great.

They also point to a risk of flooding on the land.

The recommendation is being greeted with relief by locals, who complained about potential noise and road safety risks.

Methven Community Council also objected.

Map showing proposed site of battery storage plant to the west of Perth and south east of Methven

The group pointed to the site’s historical significance within the boundary of the 1644 Battle of Tippermuir and the loss of agricultural land.

Tibbermore battery storage scheme ‘not in keeping with agricultural landscape’

YLEM Energy is the company behind the 49.9MW Burghmuir Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The Salford-based firm is seeking permission to install 24 containerised battery units plus transformers and other kit.

The batteries store energy from renewables such as solar and wind farms until it’s needed by the National Grid.

YLEM Energy says the Tibbermore battery storage site would connect to the electricity network at the Burghmuir substation 2.5km to the east.

It could have a lifespan of 40 years.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council’s planning department has examined the Tibbermore battery storage scheme. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But Perth and Kinross Council planners say it’s at odds with the Local Development Plan on a number of counts and should be refused.

A report to Wednesday’s planning committee meeting says: “The principle of a development of this nature could be acceptable given that the proposal seeks to reduce the CO2 emissions associated with energy production from non-renewables and would increase the efficiency of renewable energy sources themselves.”

But it goes on: “In this instance, it is considered that the proposed BESS is not in keeping with the agricultural character of the local landscape and is, therefore, contrary to the overall objectives of the Green Belt.”

Second local renewables scheme also under consideration

The Battle of Tippermuir was won by the first Marquis of Montrose and his troops.

James Graham led his Royalist forces to a resounding victory over an army of Covenanters led by John Wemyss, Lord Elcho.

Arched stone entrance with Tibbermore Church behind
Tibbermore Churchyard contains graves connected to the battle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Upward of 300 Covenanters are said to be buried at Tibbermore Church.

The 1st Marquis of Montrose Society has called for the battle site to be given greater protection. It was earmarked for housing a number of years ago.

Andrew Lind, a member of the society’s council, previously told The Courier: “The entire battlefield should be considered a potential war grave.”

Plans for another major renewables project nearby will come before councillors at a later date.

The Kinnon Park solar farm application has also proved controversial.

Conversation