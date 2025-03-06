16-year-old arrested after ‘bomb threat’ at Fife school

A 16-year-old has been arrested after an alleged bomb threat at a Fife school.

The school, which cannot be named for legal reasons, received the threat on Thursday morning.

Police conducted a full sweep of the building and a 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection with the incident.

​A spokesperson said: “Officers from Police Scotland were called to an incident, believed to be a malicious communication made to a school in Fife around 10.35am on Thursday, March 6.

“A full search was carried out and a 16-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with this matter.

“Enquiries are continuing.

“Police Scotland take hoax communications extremely seriously.

“They divert police resources and cause disruption and alarm.”

Shelagh McLean, head of education at Fife Council, said: “A malicious bomb threat was received by a school in Fife earlier today.

“Police attended promptly and conducted a full sweep of the building.

“They’re satisfied that there’s no threat and no further action is needed.

“The school remains open.

“The school takes issues concerning security extremely seriously and took immediate action to ensure the safety of pupils and staff.”

The local authority has also confirmed to The Courier that social media speculation about a knife incident at the school is incorrect, with police only responding to the bomb threat.