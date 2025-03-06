Police called to bomb threat at Glenrothes school

Police were called after a bomb threat at a school in Glenrothes.

Auchmuty High School received the “malicious” threat on Thursday morning.

Officers conducted a full sweep of the building and established no further action was needed.

Fife Council has confirmed the school remains open and action was taken to ensure the safety of pupils and staff.

The local authority has also confirmed to The Courier that social media speculation about a knife incident at the school is incorrect, with police only responding to the bomb threat.

Police carry out sweep of Auchmuty High after bomb threat

Shelagh McLean, head of education at Fife Council, said: “A malicious bomb threat was received by Auchmuty High School earlier today.

“Police attended promptly and conducted a full sweep of the building.

“They’re satisfied that there’s no threat and no further action is needed.

“The school remains open.

“The school takes issues concerning security extremely seriously and took immediate action to ensure the safety of pupils and staff.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.