Fife pavement parking will not be enforced ‘in heavy-handed way’

Fife Council will take a soft approach to enforcing the pavement parking ban, with communities given a say over which streets should be exempt from the rules.

By Claire Warrender
The pavement parking ban comes into force in Fife in September
The pavement parking ban comes into force in Fife on September 1. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Fife pavement parking ban comes into force on September 1.

And the public will be given a say over which streets should be exempt.

The new legislation means drivers could be fined £100 if they are found to be blocking a footway.

The aim is to improve accessibility for people with wheelchairs and prams.

However, moving all vehicles onto the road could cause problems in some narrow streets.

The council already has a list of 42 streets that do not fit the criteria needed

And it is thought hundreds more across Fife could be added.

In the meantime, transport officers have pledged not to be heavy-handed with enforcement.

They say a soft introduction will give them time to raise public awareness.

How will Fife Council enforce pavement parking ban?

The rules also ban double parking and parking over dropped kerbs.

There is no period of grace and tickets can be issued as soon as a vehicle is spotted.

Roads and transportation chief John Mitchell said: “The guidance states it’s not the norm to have exemptions, which is easy to say in guidance.

“But in a normal, practical sense it’s very, very difficult to do.”

Drivers could be issued with £100 fines for parking on the pavement in Fife
£100 penalties are already being issued for pavement parking in some other areas of Scotland. Image: DC Thomson.

The Fife pavement parking ban is likely to have been running for more than a year before any exemptions are in place due to the consultations and paperwork required.

However, Mr Mitchell added: “We are not looking to enforce in any heavy-handed way.

“It just gives us the powers if there are any particular problems in any area.

“We’re not looking to go around rigorously managing in that way.

“It will probably be in high traffic, urban locations if there are issues coming up.”

How will exempt streets be chosen?

Fife only has 18 parking attendants to cover the whole region.

And all will receive training on the pavement parking ban before it is enforced in Fife.

Officers also plan to hold workshops with councillors to draw up a list of streets which should be exempt.

Older villages with narrow roads and streets without driveways could be included.

“We will allow local communities to come back on that to highlight where they see issues,” Mr Mitchell said.

“We’re seeking powers with the assurance we’ll introduce it sensitively while working with area committees to agree exemptions.

“This is a really difficult piece of legislation and we’re looking to work with communities to get a balanced view.”

The pavement parking ban comes into force in Fife on September 1. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson







