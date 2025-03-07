Angus community ‘heartbroken’ as fears for 1,200-year-old Pictish stone raised before wind collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus community ‘heartbroken’ as fears for 1,200-year-old Pictish stone raised before wind collapse

Historic Environment Scotland says Aberlemno concerns over potential damage from a loose box designed to protect the ancient cross slab during winter were tackled.

By Graham Brown
The Aberlemno cross slab crashed into a stone wall during high winds this week. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Heritage chiefs were given a warning over the safety of one of Scotland’s most significant Pictish monuments ten days before it crashed down in Angus.

The internationally-important Aberlemno stone now lies smashed beside the road running through the village between Forfar and Brechin.

Experts from Historic Environment Scotland have secured it while the next steps in the monument’s recovery are planned.

But there is anger among locals who flagged fears they believe contributed to the 2.8-metre cross slab falling during strong winds on Tuesday.

The claims have been denied by the heritage body, which said it had responded to the community concerns.

Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The stone is thought to be around 1,200 years old and is the most impressive in Aberlemno’s collection of four sculptured stones.

HES describes Aberlemno III an “extraordinary” monument.

They say it is “perhaps the first truly monumental cross slab in southern Pictland.”

Aberlemno group wrote to HES over stone damage concerns

Last month, Aberlemno Hall contacted HES to raise concerns about the state of a wooden cabinet placed over the stone each winter.

Hall secretary and treasurer Jacqui Thornton said their worst fears had been realised with this week’s devastating turn of events.

“These flimsy wooden boxes are put up over the winter to protect the stones,” she said.

“We wrote to HES on February 23 to say one of the struts (on Aberlemno III) had broken and was flapping around.

“We were worried the box would be banging against the stone and might damage the carvings.

She added: “It’s quite heart-breaking to see what has happened.

“This was an act of nature, but it might have been avoided.

“We have done so much to protect and promote Aberlemno’s Pictish stones and the history of the area.”

Jacqui continued: “Last week I spent hours translating the information on the stones into eight different languages to hand out to visitors who come here.”

However, HES said it had taken action after the alarm was raised.

A spokesperson said: “We received communication on February 24 regarding the wooden box which encases Aberlemno III.

“Our Monument Conservation Unit (MCU) quickly responded to visit the site and secure the wooden box.”

Long-term concerns over Aberlemno stone’s future

The stone was snapped at its base in the incident.

Investigations have already revealed the top of the cross slab suffered significant damage after the cabinet struck a stone dyke surrounding the monument.

Locals say it is now a waiting game to learn the full extent of the damage and the future for the stone.

But there are already concerns it might never be returned to its roadside location.

“We are all so disappointed, but this won’t deter us from all the plans we have in Aberlemno,” said Jacqui.

