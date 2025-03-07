Angus community ‘heartbroken’ as fears for 1,200-year-old Pictish stone raised before wind collapse

Heritage chiefs were given a warning over the safety of one of Scotland’s most significant Pictish monuments ten days before it crashed down in Angus.

The internationally-important Aberlemno stone now lies smashed beside the road running through the village between Forfar and Brechin.

Experts from Historic Environment Scotland have secured it while the next steps in the monument’s recovery are planned.

But there is anger among locals who flagged fears they believe contributed to the 2.8-metre cross slab falling during strong winds on Tuesday.

The claims have been denied by the heritage body, which said it had responded to the community concerns.

The stone is thought to be around 1,200 years old and is the most impressive in Aberlemno’s collection of four sculptured stones.

HES describes Aberlemno III an “extraordinary” monument.

They say it is “perhaps the first truly monumental cross slab in southern Pictland.”

Aberlemno group wrote to HES over stone damage concerns

Last month, Aberlemno Hall contacted HES to raise concerns about the state of a wooden cabinet placed over the stone each winter.

Hall secretary and treasurer Jacqui Thornton said their worst fears had been realised with this week’s devastating turn of events.

“These flimsy wooden boxes are put up over the winter to protect the stones,” she said.

“We wrote to HES on February 23 to say one of the struts (on Aberlemno III) had broken and was flapping around.

“We were worried the box would be banging against the stone and might damage the carvings.

She added: “It’s quite heart-breaking to see what has happened.

“This was an act of nature, but it might have been avoided.

“We have done so much to protect and promote Aberlemno’s Pictish stones and the history of the area.”

Jacqui continued: “Last week I spent hours translating the information on the stones into eight different languages to hand out to visitors who come here.”

However, HES said it had taken action after the alarm was raised.

A spokesperson said: “We received communication on February 24 regarding the wooden box which encases Aberlemno III.

“Our Monument Conservation Unit (MCU) quickly responded to visit the site and secure the wooden box.”

Long-term concerns over Aberlemno stone’s future

The stone was snapped at its base in the incident.

Investigations have already revealed the top of the cross slab suffered significant damage after the cabinet struck a stone dyke surrounding the monument.

Locals say it is now a waiting game to learn the full extent of the damage and the future for the stone.

But there are already concerns it might never be returned to its roadside location.

“We are all so disappointed, but this won’t deter us from all the plans we have in Aberlemno,” said Jacqui.