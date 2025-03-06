Kirkcaldy joiner’s van stolen and dumped as thieves make off with £10k of tools

A Fife joiner has been left unable to work after his van containing all his tools was stolen.

Wayne Horton’s vehicle was later found 10 miles away, but tools valued at £10,000 were missing.

The 36-year-old from Kirkcaldy says that without his tools he can’t work.

Wayne said: “I am gutted. I had just been to visit my mum, who has cancer, in Ninewells Hospital in Dundee on Wednesday evening.

“I got home and everything was fine. Then at 6am on Thursday morning, I discovered my van was gone.

“I contacted the police and they discovered it around 10 miles away at the primary school of Coaltown of Balgonie.

“They managed to trace it because whoever had taken it had also stolen two quad bikes and they had trackers on.

“However, although my van has been found, all the tools have gone – about £10,000 worth of good Milwaukee tools including various saws and drills.”

Wayne says he is now unable to work.

He added: “I have had to contact people I am meant to be doing jobs for and either cancel or reschedule.

“It’s devastating. I have been self-employed for 16 years and started my own business, Horton Joiner, about six years ago.

“I have built my tool collection up over that time and last year, because things were going well business-wise, I invested in new tools – all really good ones.

“If I don’t have tools I can’t work.

“I am waiting to see what the insurers say but I may have to replace some tools before I get a payout and that’s going to be hard.

“I haven’t even had the heart to tell my mum yet as she was getting an operation on Thursday.”

Wayne says the police believe the thieves live locally.

He said: “I reckon they’ll be hidden away in a lock-up or something just now until the heat dies down a bit.

“I hope that by getting the word out I make the tools too hot to handle and if people are offered them they won’t want to buy them.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45am on Thursday March 6 we received a report of the theft of a van from the Spey Avenue area of Kirkcaldy overnight.

“The van was later recovered in the Coaltown of Balgonie area and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”