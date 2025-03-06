Kirkcaldy joiner’s van stolen and dumped as thieves make off with £10k of tools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy joiner’s van stolen and dumped as thieves make off with £10k of tools

Wayne Horton says that without his tools he is unable to work.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kirkcaldy man Wayne Horton with his dog Cara.
Wayne Horton with his dog Cara. Image: Wayne Horton

A Fife joiner has been left unable to work after his van containing all his tools was stolen.

Wayne Horton’s vehicle was later found 10 miles away, but tools valued at £10,000 were missing.

The 36-year-old from Kirkcaldy says that without his tools he can’t work.

Kirkcaldy joiner can't work after tools stolen

Wayne said: “I am gutted. I had just been to visit my mum, who has cancer, in Ninewells Hospital in Dundee on Wednesday evening.

“I got home and everything was fine. Then at 6am on Thursday morning, I discovered my van was gone.

“I contacted the police and they discovered it around 10 miles away at the primary school of Coaltown of Balgonie.

Wayne Horton’s van was stolen. image: Wayne Horton

“They managed to trace it because whoever had taken it had also stolen two quad bikes and they had trackers on.

“However, although my van has been found, all the tools have gone – about £10,000 worth of good Milwaukee tools including various saws and drills.”

Wayne says he is now unable to work.

He added: “I have had to contact people I am meant to be doing jobs for and either cancel or reschedule.

“It’s devastating. I have been self-employed for 16 years and started my own business, Horton Joiner, about six years ago.

The vehicle was traced but the tools were gone. Image: Wayne Horton

“I have built my tool collection up over that time and last year, because things were going well business-wise, I invested in new tools – all really good ones.

“If I don’t have tools I can’t work.

“I am waiting to see what the insurers say but I may have to replace some tools before I get a payout and that’s going to be hard.

“I haven’t even had the heart to tell my mum yet as she was getting an operation on Thursday.”

Van found at Coaltown of Balgonie

Wayne says the police believe the thieves live locally.

He said: “I reckon they’ll be hidden away in a lock-up or something just now until the heat dies down a bit.

“I hope that by getting the word out I make the tools too hot to handle and if people are offered them they won’t want to buy them.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45am on Thursday March 6 we received a report of the theft of a van from the Spey Avenue area of Kirkcaldy overnight.

“The van was later recovered in the Coaltown of Balgonie area and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Conversation