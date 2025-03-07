Perthshire post office closure means 12-mile round trips to nearest branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perthshire post office closure means 12-mile round trips to nearest branch

The Bridge of Cally postmaster is retiring, meaning locals will have to travel to Blairgowrie or Alyth to find their closest post office.

By Morag Lindsay
Head and shoulders of smiling Bob Brawn in suit and tie
Bob Brawn is retiring from Bridge of Cally post office, but not from his other role as a local councillor.

A rural Perthshire post office will close later this year.

Bob Brawn, who is also a Perth and Kinross councillor, is retiring as Bridge of Cally postmaster after more than two decades.

He said he and his wife had decided to shut up shop for personal reasons, and also because of the increasing challenges of trying to run a small business.

The Post Office says it is carrying out a review of services locally.

But the closure will leave customers facing round trips of 12 or 18 miles to their nearest alternative post offices in Blairgowrie and Alyth.

Bridge of Cally post office in traditional building on end of bridge
Scenic Bridge of Cally post office. Image: Google Maps

Mr Brawn told The Courier he was sorry to be saying goodbye to Bridge of Cally post office and general store after 22 years at the helm.

“There are several reasons,” he said.

“We’re both in our 60s now. But there have been a lot of changes to the business too.

“Covid changed everything. More and more people are shopping online – we see the lorries for Asda and Sainsbury’s and Tesco passing by every day – and fewer are shopping locally.

“Also there are a lot more second homes now. There’s just not the people here that there used to be.

Bob Brawn standing in street in more casual clothes
Bob Brawn has fronted the Bridge of Cally post office for 22 years.

“For us, with no mortgage, it’s okay,” Mr Brawn added.

“But I couldn’t pass the business onto someone else as a viable concern.”

Post Office grateful for ‘long and loyal’ Bridge of Cally service

Mr Brawn said he and his wife had had nothing but understanding and warm wishes from the community since they announced their plans.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We have very recently received a resignation from the postmaster for Bridge of Cally Post Office.

“We want to sincerely thank this postmaster for his 22 years of long and loyal service to this community.

Post Office sign hanging outside building

“The closing date is being finalised and it is likely to be in June.

“We will carry out a review of Post Office services in the area.

“Alternative branches are at Blairgowrie and Alyth.”

Council to rule on planning application for Bridge of Cally post office

Mr Brawn is staying on as Conservative councillor for the Blairgowrie and Glens ward on Perth and Kinross Council.

He and his wife are applying for planning permission to convert the post office into an extension to their house.

The application will be considered by the council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council will consider a change of use application for Bridge of Cally post office. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A report to the committee states: “It is a matter for the Post Office to consider options for continued service provision locally.

“It is fully appreciated that many rural post offices have closed nationally and more face an uncertain future for a variety of reasons.

“The nearest other Post Office is in Blairgowrie, some six miles away and accessible by public transport from Bridge of Cally.

“Thus, it is not considered that the proposed change of use would unacceptably affect access to post office services.”

More from News

The Tavern 1851 pub in Buchlyvie has been closed since May, and is desperately missed by its community. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Stirlingshire village pleads for Scottish Government to save only pub
Stirling Sheriff Court
Self-proclaimed 'beast' told police he would w**k in every city in Scotland after being…
Glenrothes High School, Fife.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife school attack victim's mum speaks out after 'devastating' incident
The Aberlemno cross slab crashed into a stone wall during high winds this week. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Angus community ‘heartbroken’ as fears for 1,200-year-old Pictish stone raised before wind collapse
David Bathgate
How transport police snared sick Dundee train upskirter David Bathgate
Shona Robison at home in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's Shona Robison opens up on personal highs and lows after rollercoaster career
Tibbermore junction with fields and former battle site behind road sign
D-day for battery storage plant planned for ancient Perthshire battleground
2
William Wallace House at Orchardbank in Forfar. Image: Google
Signs of progress for Police Scotland move to new Forfar HQ
Gary Campbell
Pub quiz host admits allowing kittens to die in Perth flat in month of…
Dean Robertson on crossing patrol at Dundee Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lollipop man adds voice to safety fears on ‘terrifying’ Forfar street

Conversation