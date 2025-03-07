Perthshire post office closure means 12-mile round trips to nearest branch

A rural Perthshire post office will close later this year.

Bob Brawn, who is also a Perth and Kinross councillor, is retiring as Bridge of Cally postmaster after more than two decades.

He said he and his wife had decided to shut up shop for personal reasons, and also because of the increasing challenges of trying to run a small business.

The Post Office says it is carrying out a review of services locally.

But the closure will leave customers facing round trips of 12 or 18 miles to their nearest alternative post offices in Blairgowrie and Alyth.

Mr Brawn told The Courier he was sorry to be saying goodbye to Bridge of Cally post office and general store after 22 years at the helm.

“There are several reasons,” he said.

“We’re both in our 60s now. But there have been a lot of changes to the business too.

“Covid changed everything. More and more people are shopping online – we see the lorries for Asda and Sainsbury’s and Tesco passing by every day – and fewer are shopping locally.

“Also there are a lot more second homes now. There’s just not the people here that there used to be.

“For us, with no mortgage, it’s okay,” Mr Brawn added.

“But I couldn’t pass the business onto someone else as a viable concern.”

Post Office grateful for ‘long and loyal’ Bridge of Cally service

Mr Brawn said he and his wife had had nothing but understanding and warm wishes from the community since they announced their plans.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We have very recently received a resignation from the postmaster for Bridge of Cally Post Office.

“We want to sincerely thank this postmaster for his 22 years of long and loyal service to this community.

“The closing date is being finalised and it is likely to be in June.

“We will carry out a review of Post Office services in the area.

“Alternative branches are at Blairgowrie and Alyth.”

Council to rule on planning application for Bridge of Cally post office

Mr Brawn is staying on as Conservative councillor for the Blairgowrie and Glens ward on Perth and Kinross Council.

He and his wife are applying for planning permission to convert the post office into an extension to their house.

The application will be considered by the council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

A report to the committee states: “It is a matter for the Post Office to consider options for continued service provision locally.

“It is fully appreciated that many rural post offices have closed nationally and more face an uncertain future for a variety of reasons.

“The nearest other Post Office is in Blairgowrie, some six miles away and accessible by public transport from Bridge of Cally.

“Thus, it is not considered that the proposed change of use would unacceptably affect access to post office services.”