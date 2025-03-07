Stirlingshire village pleads for Scottish Government to save only pub

Buchlyvie residents are calling on Scottish Government officials to save their sole village pub from becoming a short-term holiday let.

The local community council has submitted a letter to the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA), asking for a Stirling Council decision to refuse the plan to be upheld.

The move comes in response to applicant Anthony Woodhouse of Pop Staycations’ recent lodging of an appeal, challenging the council rejection.

The Tavern 1851 on Buchlyvie’s Main Street currently has a bar area on its ground floor with bedrooms upstairs.

Mr Woodhouse proposes converting the entire four-bedroom property into holiday accommodation, with space for up to eight people to stay.

In its letter to the DPEA, Buchlyvie Community Council wrote: “We believe the Tavern is a viable business.

“It is the only pub situated on the main tourist route from Stirling to Loch Lomond, not far from the Trossachs National Park, Loch Lomond and the West Highland Way.

“It came as complete surprise when the pub closed.”

It added: “The Tavern is the last and only pub left in Buchlyvie and the loss of it as an amenity would have a detrimental effect on the community.”

Stirling councillors came to the same conclusion before moving to refuse Mr Woodhouse’s planning permission request in December 2024.

Council planning officers had recommended the proposal be approved, but councillors said the “loss of the pub would not contribute to local living by removing an amenity”.

Pharmacy conversion plan not part of council application

Buchlyvie residents cited a lack of suitable space for socialising in the village as its main reason for objecting to the short-term let plan.

Mr Woodhouse, who argues that the Tavern 1851 is “unsustainable as a pub” told The Courier last week that he aims to “secure its future” by converting the property, claiming it could be reopened as a bar further down the line.

He said: “I reached out to the community in December to ask why they didn’t purchase the property at any point over the years when it has been marketed for sale.

“I also advised I would welcome an offer from them if they are serious about buying the property. To date, I’ve received no offers.”

Buchlyvie Community Council’s letter says it is in the process of setting up a community development trust in order to “buy the Tavern for the benefit of the village”.

It goes on: “Mr Woodhouse has contacted the Community Council about selling the building so part of it can be used as a pharmacy.

“However, the village does not need a pharmacy.

“Having another pharmacy in the village would probably mean our Health Centre dispensary would close, as happened in Aberfoyle.

“The village needs a pub!”

The conversion of part of the Tavern 1851 into a pharmacy was not part of the planning permission application originally submitted to Stirling Council.

Locals say false information was given

Buchylvie Community Council claims false information was provided to Stirling Council as part of Mr Woodhouse’s original planning application, regarding how long the pub has been out of action.

It says the Tavern 1851 was last used on May 19, 2024, when Buchlyvie’s football team celebrated a win against Port Glasgow.

The initial planning permission request stated that the pub’s upstairs accommodation had not been used since at least 2018.

The community council said: “This is not correct. The accommodation was used by the previous owner and staff members slept there up until 2023.”

The DPEA appeal has been allocated to a reporter, and Stirling Council is required to respond by 10 March.

