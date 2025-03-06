EXCLUSIVE: Changes to drive parole reform lodged to parliament after campaign by The Courier

Changes that could help drive parole reform in Scotland have been lodged to an upcoming victims bill at Holyrood.

Jamie Greene MSP filed amendments that would increase transparency and communication in the system while creating a victims charter.

The Conservative politician is suggesting changes to the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) bill which up until now had failed to address parole issues.

Through our Voice for Victims campaign, The Courier has been calling for parole reforms with the backing of victims and survivors across Tayside and Fife.

Rights of victims paramount to changes

Mr Greene has submitted 25 amendments to the bill overall, including a requirement for the parole board to tell victims and families the reasons for releasing or not releasing prisoners.

The changes also move to lessen the possibility of case deferrals, a significant issue raised by The Courier during our campaign.

Last year, Dundee survivor Linda McDonald filed an official complaint after murderer Robbie McIntosh’s hearing was delayed on the morning of.

Angus killer Tasmin Glass’ case was deferred twice, putting her victim Steven Donaldson’s family through prolonged agony.

Rape survivor and campaigner Ellie Wilson saw her attacker’s case deferred earlier this year.

A further amendment would see all victims given the ability to attend hearings and see the publication of all the panel’s decision without anonymisation – unless it is to protect the victim.

Two killings driving MSPs reforms

The Courier welcomes the proposed changes to the bill, previously stating that we believed it essential that parole was included in the new legislation.

Following talks with Mr Greene about our campaign, we hope these changes can help drive an increase in transparency and communication for victims whilst preventing the re-traumatisation of those hurt by crime.

The MSP has also long called for changes to the system following tragedies in his own constituency of West Scotland.

Suzanne Pilley was killed in 2010 and her body’s location has never been disclosed by her killer.

Mr Greene wants to prevent the release of a murderer when they have failed to reveal the location of their victim’s remains.

Michelle Stewart was murdered in 2008 and her killer was released on license in January.

One amendment seeks to ensure the safety of a victim and their family as a key factor in deciding whether or not to release a prisoner.

Government urged to confirm changes

Making his amendments to the bill, Mr Greene told The Courier: “I have therefore lodged a series of amendments to the government’s Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill.

“My proposed changes will transform victims’ rights in Scotland and insert my Victim’s Bill into law.

“Altogether my amendments are a pragmatic and constructive way to change the law and put the rights of Victim’s front and centre in Scotland’s criminal justice system.

“I urge SNP ministers to work with me on these sensible proposals and support them.”

The Conservative MSP said his changes were a reflection of testimony he had seen in parliament.

He said: “As a member of Holyrood’s justice committee, I heard first-hand how victims of crime had been let down by the SNP’s justice system.”

The Courier understands the submissions will be debated next week.