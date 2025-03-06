EXCLUSIVE: Changes to drive parole reform lodged to parliament after campaign by The Courier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Changes to drive parole reform lodged to parliament after campaign by The Courier

Jamie Greene MSP has submitted amendments that would improve the rights of victims and survivors across Tayside and Fife.

Scottish Conservative Jamie Greene at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh.
Scottish Conservative Jamie Greene at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh.
By Sean O'Neil

Changes that could help drive parole reform in Scotland have been lodged to an upcoming victims bill at Holyrood.

Jamie Greene MSP filed amendments that would increase transparency and communication in the system while creating a victims charter.

The Conservative politician is suggesting changes to the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) bill which up until now had failed to address parole issues.

Through our Voice for Victims campaign, The Courier has been calling for parole reforms with the backing of victims and survivors across Tayside and Fife.

Rights of victims paramount to changes

Mr Greene has submitted 25 amendments to the bill overall, including a requirement for the parole board to tell victims and families the reasons for releasing or not releasing prisoners.

The changes also move to lessen the possibility of case deferrals, a significant issue raised by The Courier during our campaign.

Dundee survivor Linda McDonald
Linda McDonald was attacked by Robbie McIntosh while walking in Templeton Woods. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Last year, Dundee survivor Linda McDonald filed an official complaint after murderer Robbie McIntosh’s hearing was delayed on the morning of.

Angus killer Tasmin Glass’ case was deferred twice, putting her victim Steven Donaldson’s family through prolonged agony.

Rape survivor and campaigner Ellie Wilson saw her attacker’s case deferred earlier this year.

A further amendment would see all victims given the ability to attend hearings and see the publication of all the panel’s decision without anonymisation – unless it is to protect the victim.

Two killings driving MSPs reforms

The Courier welcomes the proposed changes to the bill, previously stating that we believed it essential that parole was included in the new legislation.

Following talks with Mr Greene about our campaign, we hope these changes can help drive an increase in transparency and communication for victims whilst preventing the re-traumatisation of those hurt by crime.

The MSP has also long called for changes to the system following tragedies in his own constituency of West Scotland.

Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr

Suzanne Pilley was killed in 2010 and her body’s location has never been disclosed by her killer.

Mr Greene wants to prevent the release of a murderer when they have failed to reveal the location of their victim’s remains.

Michelle Stewart was murdered in 2008 and her killer was released on license in January.

One amendment seeks to ensure the safety of a victim and their family as a key factor in deciding whether or not to release a prisoner.

Government urged to confirm changes

Making his amendments to the bill, Mr Greene told The Courier: “I have therefore lodged a series of amendments to the government’s Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill.

Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

“My proposed changes will transform victims’ rights in Scotland and insert my Victim’s Bill into law.

“Altogether my amendments are a pragmatic and constructive way to change the law and put the rights of Victim’s front and centre in Scotland’s criminal justice system.

“I urge SNP ministers to work with me on these sensible proposals and support them.”

The Conservative MSP said his changes were a reflection of testimony he had seen in parliament.

He said: “As a member of Holyrood’s justice committee, I heard first-hand how victims of crime had been let down by the SNP’s justice system.”

The Courier understands the submissions will be debated next week.

More from News

Kirkcaldy man Wayne Horton with his dog Cara.
Kirkcaldy joiner's van stolen and dumped as thieves make off with £10k of tools
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Double killer vs machine gun murderer
Lucy Nicholl with new owners of Ten57 cafe in Forfar Ben Nicholl and Dawn Morning
Why Angus businesswoman gifted brother her cafe
The pavement parking ban comes into force in Fife in September
Fife pavement parking enforcement strategy revealed by council
Police on Airthrey Road in Stirling after the pedestrian was hit. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Dangerous driving and speeding surge in and around Stirling
Police were called to the Fife Council school. Image: DC Thomson
16-year-old arrested after 'bomb threat' at Fife school
Police on George Street in Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Woman, 41, arrested over 'stabbing' of man in Cowdenbeath
Dupplin Trust 2000 has applied to install a ground-mounted solar array of two rows of 58 panels on grazing land.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Officer slams 116 solar panels & water storage anger on battle…
The Keepsakes store has been emptied.
'High-end' gift shop on Dundee's Murraygate shuts just 2 years after opening
4
Car in sea near Lunan Bay, Angus.
Man charged after car stranded on Angus' Lunan Bay beach engulfed by North Sea

Conversation