‘Wanton’ vandals cause ‘significant’ damage at Fife football ground

Vandals have caused ‘significant’ damage at the ground of Cowdenbeath FC.

The club has posted that Central Park was the target of an “act of vandalism” on Wednesday night.

Club chairman, Donald Findlay KC, said the park was the target of “wanton vandalism.”

The damage was caused after intruders drove a road roller onto the pitch before colliding with a building.

CCTV footage captured by the club shows the vandals in action.

Stadium target of ‘wanton vandalism’

Commenting on Facebook and X the club said: “Cowdenbeath FC regrets to report that our stadium was the target of an act of vandalism on the evening of Wednesday 5th March.

“At approximately 9pm, intruders unlawfully entered the ground and proceeded to start and drive a road roller onto the pitch, causing significant damage before colliding with a building.

“Those responsible filmed the incident, and this footage is likely to be shared.

“The Club is currently reviewing CCTV footage to assist in identifying those involved.”

The club is urging anyone with information regarding the individuals responsible to come forward by contacting either the club or Police Scotland.

The post continues: “Acts of this nature not only cause financial and operational difficulties for the Club but also impact the wider community.

“We appreciate any assistance in identifying those responsible and ensuring appropriate action is taken.”

Donald Findlay KC: ‘I am shocked’

Speaking to The Courier Mr Findlay said: “I am shocked by this.

“Those responsible drove the road roller across the pitch causing damage.

“They then drove it around the car park and hit a wall.

“This is an act of wanton vandalism.”

Mr Findlay said the club has identified some of the people involved and the police are aware.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.