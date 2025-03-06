‘Wanton’ vandals cause ‘significant’ damage at Fife football ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Wanton’ vandals cause ‘significant’ damage at Fife football ground

The pitch at Cowdenbeath FC was targeted on Wednesday night

By Lindsey Hamilton

Vandals have caused ‘significant’ damage at the ground of Cowdenbeath FC.

The club has posted that Central Park was the target of an “act of vandalism” on Wednesday night.

Club chairman, Donald Findlay KC, said the park was the target of “wanton vandalism.”

The damage was caused after intruders drove a road roller onto the pitch before colliding with a building.

CCTV footage captured by the club shows the vandals in action.

Stadium target of ‘wanton vandalism’

Commenting on Facebook and X the club said: “Cowdenbeath FC regrets to report that our stadium was the target of an act of vandalism on the evening of Wednesday 5th March.

“At approximately 9pm, intruders unlawfully entered the ground and proceeded to start and drive a road roller onto the pitch, causing significant damage before colliding with a building.

“Those responsible filmed the incident, and this footage is likely to be shared.

Cowdenbeath's Central Park.
Cowdenbeath’s Central Park. Image: SNS.

“The Club is currently reviewing CCTV footage to assist in identifying those involved.”

The club is urging anyone with information regarding the individuals responsible to come forward by contacting either the club or Police Scotland.

The post continues: “Acts of this nature not only cause financial and operational difficulties for the Club but also impact the wider community.

“We appreciate any assistance in identifying those responsible and ensuring appropriate action is taken.”

Donald Findlay KC: ‘I am shocked’

Speaking to The Courier Mr Findlay said: “I am shocked by this.

“Those responsible drove the road roller across the pitch causing damage.

“They then drove it around the car park and hit a wall.

Donald Findlay KC at Dundee University in 2016
Donald Findlay KC. Image: DC Thomson

“This is an act of wanton vandalism.”

Mr Findlay said the club has identified some of the people involved and the police are aware.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

