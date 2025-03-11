EXCLUSIVE: Dundee survivor Linda McDonald backs parole law reform bid to support victims

Dundee survivor Linda McDonald has backed changes to a proposed new law to reform parole in Scotland.

The grandmother, who was left for dead after a brutal attack by convicted murderer Robbie McIntosh, met with Jamie Greene MSP to support his amendments to an upcoming victims bill at Holyrood.

The Courier revealed on Thursday that proposed changes to the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill have been lodged by the Conservative MSP to further the rights of victims in the parole system.

Through our Voice for Victims campaign, The Courier has been calling for parole reforms with the backing of victims and survivors across Tayside and Fife.

The suggested changes include a requirement for the parole board to tell victims and families reasons for releasing or not releasing prisoners.

Dundee survivor ‘very optimistic’ about victims bill amendments

After meeting Mr Greene on Monday, Linda told The Courier: “I feel very optimistic about what Jamie is putting forward in his amendments.

“I have said for years there needs to be more transparency and communication for survivors, victims and their families.

“For too long we haven’t been listened to and if even some of the amendments are accepted it will go some way to addressing the imbalance.

“At the moment I believe it is very weighted in favour of the prisoner, with no thought to what victims and survivors are going through.

“For me the most important thing is to see a change in the parole system and I am grateful to Jamie to listening to me and attempting to get the authorities to listen to the words of those us most affected by serious crime.”

Amendments will support parole reform

Mr Greene filed his submissions after discussions with The Courier and following his own campaign for victim’s rights.

The MSP’s changes would heighten transparency around parole decisions, allow more victims to attend hearings and lessen the likelihood of deferrals.

After meeting with Linda, he said: “It has been important to come to Dundee to listen to Linda.

“Politicians can live in bubbles and only by coming and meeting with and speaking to people like Linda can we learn why change in needed and drive for that change.

“I don’t expect all the amendments will be accepted, possibly only a handful will get through but people like Linda are in a unique position to best understand what needs to change and why.

“This is about real people at the heart of the justice system.”

He added: “One thing I am clear about is that no-one should be released without victims and their families being made aware.

“They must be made aware of what is happening prior to any release.

“Victims need to know where they stand. At the moment there are too many gaps and loopholes in the system.

“If there’s no transparency there is no accountability.”

Parole changes are important first step

The amendments to the bill comes as The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which has called for reforms to the parole system in Scotland.

It’s our belief that changes to the bill, which did not previously mention parole, is an important first step in reforming the system.

Linda has been an outspoken campaigner on the parole process – which she calls outdated.

The Courier understands changes to the bill will be debated this week.

When asked if the Scottish Government supports the amendments, a spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Government will carefully consider all the proposed amendments ahead of them being discussed and decided on in Parliament.”