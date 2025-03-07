7 Tayside, Fife and Stirling care homes named among the best in Scotland

Care homes in Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been named among the best in Scotland.

A total of seven homes in the region have been recognised by the Care Home Awards 2025.

The winners are chosen based on reviews from residents, service users and their family or friends on the comparison site carehome.co.uk.

The website publishes an annual list of the top 20 care homes in different UK regions.

The top-rated homes in Tayside, Fife and Stirling are listed below.

Canmore Lodge, Dunfermline

Canmore Lodge, run by Barchester Healthcare, is a purpose-built home offering 24-hour care and support to older people, including those with physical disabilities.

It also has a dedicated Memory Lane Community providing a safe environment for people with dementia.

The home has received 58 five-star reviews on carehome.co.uk.

The comments highlighted the “care, love and attention” of staff, with others saying family members had been “extremely well cared for”.

The Birches, Crieff

The Birches is a residential home for older people and people with dementia, run by HC-One care group.

Residents reportedly enjoy looking after the enclosed gardens and visiting the treatment area and hairdressing salon.

The Birches has 69 five-star reviews, eight four-star reviews and one three-star review.

The daughter of one resident said her mum was “extremely well cared for”, while another praised the “friendly” and “genuine” staff.

Northcare Residences, Stirling

Northcare Residences is described as a “purpose-built luxury care home” that provides 24-hour nursing care.

It is run by Northcare Scotland and boasts a sky terrace, hair and beauty salon and cinema room.

The home has received 20 five-star reviews and one four-star review.

The sister of one resident said her brother with dementia was “happy and settled” at the home, with another review branding the facilities “top-notch”.

Oakbank Care Home, Crieff

Oakbank Care Home opened in 2024 and is described as “luxury” and “state-of-the-art”.

It provides residential, dementia, nursing, palliative and respite care for up to 70 people.

The home has 17 five-star reviews on carehome.co.uk and one four-star review.

Staff were praised as “excellent” and “cheery and helpful” by residents’ family members.

Orchar Nursing Home, Broughty Ferry

The home on Broughty Ferry’s waterfront is said to be a “luxurious, modern and tastefully-decorated nursing home”

Residents can enjoy views of the River Tay from the dining room, lounge or outdoor seating area.

Orchar Nursing Home has received 76 five-star reviews and two four-star reviews.

One resident said the home offered a “wonderful treat” while another review said staff went “above and beyond”.

Strathtay House, Perth

Strathtay House, run by HC-One care group, offers residential and residential dementia care to older people.

It has a garden, on-site hair salon and outdoor patio area.

The home has 47 five-star reviews, nine four-star reviews and one three-star review.

The staff were praised as “friendly and helpful” with the daughter of one resident commenting that her mother had “thrived due to excellent care and attention”.

Strathview Care Home, Auchtermuchty

The service is run by Aria Care and claims to offer a “home from home” atmosphere for residents.

It provides residential and dementia care on a permanent and short-stay basis.

Strathview has 39 five-star reviews, five four-star reviews and one three-star review.

Staff are said to be “patient, kind and respectful”, with family members also complimenting the quality of food.

