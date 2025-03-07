MSPs approve Dunfermline housing plans after ‘nonsense’ flood fears

The Scottish Government has waved through Dunfermline affordable housing proposals amid a “ridiculous” disagreement over flooding risks.

Fife councillors approved proposals for 41 council homes on the site of a former waste management depot on Elgin Street.

However, the application had to be passed to Holyrood due to an objection by environment watchdog Sepa.

It is rare for a council planning committee to go against the advice of a statutory consultee.

However, in this case, members of the west and central planning committee ruled Sepa’s objection was unreasonable.

It fears there is a risk of significant flooding in a one in 200-year event and recommended “compensatory flood storage”.

Councillors said there was no justification for this.

Sepa objection branded ‘nonsense’

The council changed the site’s layout and removed three homes from the plan when flood fears were initially raised.

They say this removed the Dunfermline development from the at-risk area.

Councillor John Beare said: “I think Sepa are being unreasonable with an over-zealous interpretation of their own guidance.”

And committee convener David Barratt agreed, saying there was no logic to the objection.

“All of it is nonsense and I say that as a hydrologist,” he said.

“I think it’s ridiculous we’re in this position.

“Sepa have not covered themselves in glory on this one.

“There’s been a total common sense bypass.”

Dunfermline affordable housing can proceed

In a letter to Fife Council this week, Scottish Government planner William Carlin confirmed the development could proceed.

He said: “It is not Scottish ministers’ intention to intervene in this application…

“Accordingly, you, as determining authority are hereby authorised to take forward the application in the correct manner.”