Major road near Rosyth shut due to suspected gas leak

A major road near Rosyth is shut due to a gas leak.

Police are urging drivers to avoid Admiralty Road.

A police spokesperson said: “The A985 Admiralty Road between Limekilns and Rosyth is currently closed after a report of a suspected gas leak.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area and consider another route.

“Follow SGN and Traffic Scotland for further updates.”

It comes after a westbound stretch of Admiralty Road closed on Thursday for emergency gas works.

It has not been confirmed if the two are connected.

The Courier has approached SGN for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.