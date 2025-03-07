Drivers face full-weekend contraflows on major Dunfermline roundabout

Drivers will face full-weekend contraflows during the next phase of major roadworks at a Dunfermline roundabout.

More details on the next stage of work at the Halbeath Roundabout have been confirmed.

It comes as the roundabout is undergoing a major resurfacing and upgrades programme worth £800,000.

The next stage of work is as follows:

8pm on Friday March 14 to 6am on Monday March 17: Full contraflow on the roundabout and M90 sip road closures

Full contraflow on the roundabout and M90 sip road closures Monday March 17 to Friday March 28 (8pm-6am each night): Overnight contraflow and M90 slip road closures

Meanwhile, Sanderling Way will be closed in both directions to the roundabout at Whimbrel Place during this phase.

Access to Fife Leisure Park at Whimbrel Place will still be available, according to contractor Amey.

Restrictions on Halbeath Roundabout during next phase of roadworks

A spokesperson said: “Only east-to-west and west-to-east movements across Halbeath Roundabout will be maintained.

“Traffic will be able to travel on the A92 (both to and from the Crossgates direction) and the A907 (both to and from Halbeath in Dunfermline).

“Road users are being asked to plan their journey in advance.

“Please refer to Amey’s website for diversion details in relation to the slip road and Sanderling Way closures.”

A shuttle bus will run between the college bus stops on Halbeath Road and Fife Leisure Park when the contraflow is in place.

The bus will loop continuously between 7.30pm on Friday March 14 and 12.15am on Monday March 17.

It will then run at night only 7.30pm-12.15am) between March 17 and March 28.

Further works include another full weekend contraflow between March 28 and 31, and a night-time contraflow from March 31 to April 8.

An Amey spokesperson added: “Please note, all schemes are weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”