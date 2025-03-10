Dundee secondary schools set to lose thousands after council budget cuts

Dundee secondary schools are set to lose thousands of pounds from their budgets due to council cuts.

Dundee City Council’s budget was agreed by councillors at a special meeting held on February 27.

Among the cuts included in the approved budget was a 1% reduction in the money allocated to secondary schools.

This money is given directly to schools to be used at the discretion of head teachers for matters including staffing costs, school supplies and furnishing and improvements.

In 2024/25, more than £50m was allocated across the city’s eight secondary schools.

The SNP administration say a saving of 1% would equate to £542,000 in both the 2025/26 and 2026/27 financial years.

School budgets will reduce

Now, figures obtained by Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson have revealed how much each secondary school in the city could be about to lose.

Due to the upcoming merger of Braeview and Craigie, Dundee education chiefs say these figures are estimates.

The new school – called Greenfield Academy – will open to pupils in August.

The estimated reductions are:

Baldragon Academy – £65,000

Braeview Academy – £54,000

Craigie High School – £53,000

Grove Academy – £78,000

Harris Academy – £85,000

Morgan Academy – £63,000

St John’s RC Academy – £78,000

St Paul’s RC Academy – £66,000

‘It is extremely bad news’

Councillor Macpherson, who leads the Dundee Liberal Democrat group, was among those who felt the cut was unnecessary.

“We are of the view that it’s extremely bad news to be cutting secondary school budgets”, he said.

“If we going to continue improvements in attainment, for example, it does not help to take more than half a million pounds out of the budgets.”

The West End representative added: “It makes the job of head teachers and senior leadership teams in the schools so much harder.

“It’s the most detrimental cut that could’ve been made and, in our opinion, should not have been taken. We think it should be revisited.”