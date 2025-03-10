Dundee secondary schools set to lose thousands after council budget cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Dundee secondary schools set to lose thousands after council budget cuts

The Dundee City Council budget was agreed by councillors at a special meeting held on February 27. 

By Laura Devlin
Grove Academy has one of the biggest budgets. Image: Alan Richardson.
Dundee secondary schools are set to lose thousands of pounds from their budgets due to council cuts.

Dundee City Council’s budget was agreed by councillors at a special meeting held on February 27.

Among the cuts included in the approved budget was a 1% reduction in the money allocated to secondary schools.

This money is given directly to schools to be used at the discretion of head teachers for matters including staffing costs, school supplies and furnishing and improvements.

In 2024/25, more than £50m was allocated across the city’s eight secondary schools.

The SNP administration say a saving of 1% would equate to £542,000 in both the 2025/26 and 2026/27 financial years.

School budgets will reduce

Now, figures obtained by Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson have revealed how much each secondary school in the city could be about to lose.

Due to the upcoming merger of Braeview and Craigie, Dundee education chiefs say these figures are estimates.

The new school – called Greenfield Academy – will open to pupils in August.

Harris Academy has the biggest budget. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The estimated reductions are:

  • Baldragon Academy – £65,000
  • Braeview Academy – £54,000
  • Craigie High School – £53,000
  • Grove Academy – £78,000
  • Harris Academy – £85,000
  • Morgan Academy – £63,000
  • St John’s RC Academy – £78,000
  • St Paul’s RC Academy – £66,000

‘It is extremely bad news’

Councillor Macpherson, who leads the Dundee Liberal Democrat group, was among those who felt the cut was unnecessary.

“We are of the view that it’s extremely bad news to be cutting secondary school budgets”, he said.

“If we going to continue improvements in attainment, for example, it does not help to take more than half a million pounds out of the budgets.”

Cllr Fraser Macpherson
Cllr Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The West End representative added: “It makes the job of head teachers and senior leadership teams in the schools so much harder.

“It’s the most detrimental cut that could’ve been made and, in our opinion, should not have been taken. We think it should be revisited.”

