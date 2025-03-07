3 men charged over £200k cannabis haul in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

3 men charged over £200k cannabis haul in Perthshire

Police raided premises in the Balgowan area - six miles west of Perth - this week.

By Lindsey Hamilton
More than £200k of cannabis was seized in Balgowan. Image: Google Maps
More than £200k of cannabis was seized in Balgowan. Image: Google Maps

Three men have been charged after cannabis worth more than £200,000 was found in rural Perthshire.

Premises in the Balgowan area – about six miles west of Perth – were raided on Tuesday morning.

Cannabis valued at £211,000 was found inside.

Two of the men – Xhulio Vukaj, 25, and Kevin Gray, 41, both of Perth – appeared in private at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

They made no plea or declaration and were granted bail.

A third man – also aged 41 – is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Police thank public after £211,000 cannabis raid in Perthshire

Detective Inspector Simon Murray, from Perth CID, said: “I’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiries into this matter.

“Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the people of Perthshire and the wider Tayside area that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from the community.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

More from News

Olympia manager Fraser Calderwood and Shannon Robertson, site manager for the Wee Coffee Cabin, at the new cafe at Dundee's Olympia.
New cafe serving local produce opens at Dundee's Olympia centre
Christopher Brown
Fife murderer's sentence 'unduly lenient', appeal judges agree
Dundee University
Cash-strapped Dundee University seeks £200k transformation director
4
Staff at Strathview Care Home in Auchtermuchty.
7 Tayside, Fife and Stirling care homes named among the best in Scotland
Police at the incident in King Street. Image: Supplied
Woman, 32, charged after police called to Broughty Ferry 'disturbance'
Benard Mbunga Mbusu, one of the suspects in the Campbell Scott murder. Image: Directorate of Criminal Investigations Kenya/X
Photos of 3 suspects released by Kenyan police over Dunfermline man's murder
Police on George Street in Cowdenbeath after the alleged stabbing. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Woman, 41, charged over 'attempted murder' of man in Cowdenbeath
Friarton recycling centre with cars backed up next to skips
6 Perth and Kinross recycling centres set to stay open longer
Kenneth Grindlay
Dunfermline street pest finally jailed after years of scaring women and children
Gidi Grill in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee restaurant Gidi Grill set to open venue in St Andrews