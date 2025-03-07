3 men charged over £200k cannabis haul in Perthshire

Three men have been charged after cannabis worth more than £200,000 was found in rural Perthshire.

Premises in the Balgowan area – about six miles west of Perth – were raided on Tuesday morning.

Cannabis valued at £211,000 was found inside.

Two of the men – Xhulio Vukaj, 25, and Kevin Gray, 41, both of Perth – appeared in private at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

They made no plea or declaration and were granted bail.

A third man – also aged 41 – is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Police thank public after £211,000 cannabis raid in Perthshire

Detective Inspector Simon Murray, from Perth CID, said: “I’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiries into this matter.

“Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the people of Perthshire and the wider Tayside area that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from the community.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”