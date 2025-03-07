Woman, 41, charged over ‘attempted murder’ of man in Cowdenbeath

Police have charged a 41-year-old woman in connection with the attempted murder of a man in Cowdenbeath.

Officers were called to a house on George Street in the town at around 12.30am on Thursday following reports of a stabbing.

A 42-year-old man was found to have been injured.

His condition has not been confirmed by police.

The woman was arrested and has since been in charged.

She is due to appear in court.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 41-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a 42-year-old man which happened around 12.30am on Thursday on George Street, Cowdenbeath.

“She is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today (Friday).”