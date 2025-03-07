Woman, 32, charged after police called to Broughty Ferry ‘disturbance’

A woman has been charged after police raced to a disturbance in Broughty Ferry.

Witnesses reported hearing “shouting and screaming” in the King Street area at around 9am on Friday.

Several police vehicles then turned up at the scene.

One woman who lives in the area said: “I looked outside when I heard a lot of noise.

“There was a large group of people all shouting and screaming.

“It was so bad I thought I’d better call the police.

“Shortly after, around five police cars arrived and I saw officers trying to calm people down.”

Another resident said: “I saw people shouting in the streets around the Brook Street, Fort Street and King Street areas.

“Officers in five police cars arrived to deal with it.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “About 9.45am on Friday, we were called to a report of a disturbance on King Street, Broughty Ferry.

“Officers attended and a 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear in court at a later date.”