VIDEO: Swallow Roundabout ‘no right turn’ signs cause confusion for Dundee drivers

The new signs wrongly give drivers the impression they can't take a right turn at the roundabout from any direction.

By Ellidh Aitken

Drivers in Dundee have been left confused by “no right turn” signs at the Swallow Roundabout.

It means that, at first glance, vehicles joining the roundabout from Riverside Drive fear they are unable to access the Kingsway.

Similarly, drivers leaving the A90 think they are stopped from turning onto Riverside Drive and those coming from Dykes of Gray are unable to join the A90 towards Perth.

Drivers confused by ‘no right turn’ signs at Dundee’s Swallow Roundabout

Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes was “confused” by the signs after driving on the roundabout on Thursday.

He said: “I was joining the roundabout from the Landmark Hotel and noticed that when you approach the roundabout there is a no right turn sign, which I found baffling.

“It would mean you are not able to turn right from there onto the dual carriageway.

“In hindsight, you are able to go that way, but it is confusing.

“I actually drove up to the Myrekirk Roundabout where there are also traffic lights, and it doesn’t have these signs.”

The 'no right turn' signs at the Swallow Roundabout.
The ‘no right turn’ signs at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
There are no similar signs at the Myrekirk Roundabout. Image: Google Street View

He added that three constituents had contacted him with concerns since the lights were turned on at the Swallow Roundabout earlier this week.

Councillor Forbes said: “I am hopeful the lights will not be an issue at the roundabout for constituents.

“I think these lights will be able to be reconfigured depending on the traffic flow and I am hopeful that this will make a difference.”

Dundee Western Gateway developer Springfield is leading the project to redevelop the Swallow Roundabout.

Its spokesperson said: “The design for the installation of signs at the roundabout was undertaken by an appointed specialist who is working to strict specifications and standards.

“The design was ratified by the roads authority prior to construction.

“After construction, a road safety audit takes place involving the designer, the roads authority and the police.

The traffic lights at the Swallow Roundabout were turned on on Thursday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“As mentioned above, this audit took place on Wednesday 5th March and the final report is awaited.

“Upon receipt of the report the designer and roads authority will consider the outcomes and, if applicable, implement any changes.”

Commenting on long queues of traffic at the roundabout on Thursday, an Amey spokesperson said: “Rush-hour traffic on the A90 entering Dundee at Swallow Roundabout frequently encounters early-morning delays due to the volume of traffic.

“We are working in conjunction with Dundee City Council and the private contractor, who remain responsible for the operation of the site before a final handover is agreed, and will continue to monitor traffic flow at this location.”

Drivers also raised concerns about new road markings at the Swallow Roundabout which appeared to force motorists to merge into two lanes when joining the Kingsway.

