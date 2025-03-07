New cafe serving local produce opens at Dundee’s Olympia centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

New cafe serving local produce opens at Dundee’s Olympia centre

Active Dundee and the Wee Coffee Cabin have launched the joint venture.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Olympia manager Fraser Calderwood and Shannon Robertson, site manager for the Wee Coffee Cabin, at the new cafe at Dundee's Olympia.
Olympia manager Fraser Calderwood and Shannon Robertson, site manager for the Wee Coffee Cabin, at the new cafe. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee

A cafe serving local produce has opened in Dundee’s Olympia Leisure Centre.

The new venture has been launched jointly by Active Dundee (part of Leisure & Culture Dundee) and The Wee Coffee Cabin.

The first customers were served on Friday.

The Wee Coffee Cabin@Olympia aims to bring a “fresh and exciting food and drink offering to Olympia”.

It will serve snacks, home-cooked meals and nutritious options for swimmers and gym goers.

‘High-quality local ingredients’ at Dundee’s Olympia Centre cafe

A spokesperson says the menu is built around high-quality local and Scottish ingredients, with Dundee’s Scotts Brothers Butchers providing some ingredients.

They added: “The Wee Coffee Cabin has partnered with Henry’s Coffee, a local supplier who provide beans from a Dundee-based roastery, to ensure every cup is brewed to perfection.”

Olympia manager Fraser Calderwood with customer Bhavani Dhanuskodi. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee

All Active Dundee gym members with an active membership card will receive a 10% discount on their purchases at the cafe.

There will also be exclusive monthly member-only specials.

Scott Urquhart, head of leisure at Active Dundee, said: “As part of our commitment to enhancing the experience at Olympia, we are excited to welcome The Wee Coffee Cabin.

Shannon Robertson, site leader for The Wee Coffee Cabin. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee

“This new addition aligns with our focus of providing thriving leisure services and amenities to our Active Dundee community and making Olympia a destination for the people of Dundee and visitors to enjoy.”

David Ure from The Wee Coffee Cabin, said: “We’re thrilled to begin serving our homemade, high-quality food at the Olympia Leisure Centre.

“It’s a joy to bring our passion for great food to this fantastic community, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

More from News

Christopher Brown
Fife murderer's sentence 'unduly lenient', appeal judges agree
Dundee University
Cash-strapped Dundee University seeks £200k transformation director
4
Staff at Strathview Care Home in Auchtermuchty.
7 Tayside, Fife and Stirling care homes named among the best in Scotland
Police at the incident in King Street. Image: Supplied
Woman, 32, charged after police called to Broughty Ferry 'disturbance'
Benard Mbunga Mbusu, one of the suspects in the Campbell Scott murder. Image: Directorate of Criminal Investigations Kenya/X
Photos of 3 suspects released by Kenyan police over Dunfermline man's murder
Police on George Street in Cowdenbeath after the alleged stabbing. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Woman, 41, charged over 'attempted murder' of man in Cowdenbeath
Friarton recycling centre with cars backed up next to skips
6 Perth and Kinross recycling centres set to stay open longer
Kenneth Grindlay
Dunfermline street pest finally jailed after years of scaring women and children
More than £200k of cannabis was seized in Balgowan. Image: Google Maps
3 men charged over £200k cannabis haul in Perthshire
Gidi Grill in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee restaurant Gidi Grill set to open venue in St Andrews

Conversation