New cafe serving local produce opens at Dundee’s Olympia centre

A cafe serving local produce has opened in Dundee’s Olympia Leisure Centre.

The new venture has been launched jointly by Active Dundee (part of Leisure & Culture Dundee) and The Wee Coffee Cabin.

The first customers were served on Friday.

The Wee Coffee Cabin@Olympia aims to bring a “fresh and exciting food and drink offering to Olympia”.

It will serve snacks, home-cooked meals and nutritious options for swimmers and gym goers.

‘High-quality local ingredients’ at Dundee’s Olympia Centre cafe

A spokesperson says the menu is built around high-quality local and Scottish ingredients, with Dundee’s Scotts Brothers Butchers providing some ingredients.

They added: “The Wee Coffee Cabin has partnered with Henry’s Coffee, a local supplier who provide beans from a Dundee-based roastery, to ensure every cup is brewed to perfection.”

All Active Dundee gym members with an active membership card will receive a 10% discount on their purchases at the cafe.

There will also be exclusive monthly member-only specials.

Scott Urquhart, head of leisure at Active Dundee, said: “As part of our commitment to enhancing the experience at Olympia, we are excited to welcome The Wee Coffee Cabin.

“This new addition aligns with our focus of providing thriving leisure services and amenities to our Active Dundee community and making Olympia a destination for the people of Dundee and visitors to enjoy.”

David Ure from The Wee Coffee Cabin, said: “We’re thrilled to begin serving our homemade, high-quality food at the Olympia Leisure Centre.

“It’s a joy to bring our passion for great food to this fantastic community, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”