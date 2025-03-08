Loch Rannoch Hotel holiday flats set for approval – but Holyrood has final say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Loch Rannoch Hotel holiday flats set for approval – but Holyrood has final say

Loch Rannoch Hotel bosses want to built 20 new holiday apartments in Highland Perthshire, but Sepa says there's a risk they'll flood.

By Morag Lindsay
Artist impression of three-storey holiday apartments beside Loch Rannoch
The Loch Rannoch Hotel apartments would be right next to the water. Image: Mabbett/Perth and Kinross Council

Controversial plans for new holiday apartments beside Loch Rannoch could be approved next week.

Planners are recommending councillors agree to the proposal from bosses at the Loch Rannoch Hotel.

They want to demolish a number of existing buildings, including a boat house,
gym, staff accommodation and storage rooms.

In their place they are planning two apartment blocks with a mix of 20 one and two-bed units.

It comes after the Perthshire hotel was saved from closure five years ago.

Loch Rannoch Hotel exterior, showing a four-storey whitewashed Victorian building with sloping lawn out front
The Loch Rannoch Hotel.

Loch Rannoch Estate Limited purchased the 120-year-old landmark and has carried out a major refurbishment.

The holiday apartments represent the next phase of its investment.

Loch Rannoch timeshare neighbours object to hotel plans

Councillors will be told there’s no reason to refuse the application, since it complies with the Local Development Plan.

But an objection from Sepa means Scottish Government approval would still have to be sought.

The environment agency says it’s concerned about the flood risk, not from Loch Rannoch, but from a burn to the northwest of the site.

Modern holiday apartments with large glass windows and balconies
The planned apartments. Image: Mabbett/Perth and Kinross Council

The hotel plans attracted 80 objections in total, including many from members of the Loch Rannoch Highland Club timeshare complex.

One writes: “We have put up with the disruption of the hotel renovations because we believed we were doing exactly this, yet they have decided to go behind our backs with this application.”

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee will consider the application when it meets on Wednesday.

Aerial view/artist impression of holiday lodges beside Loch Rannoch with large car park out front
A bird’s eye view of the proposed development. Image: Mabbett/Perth and Kinross Council

A planning statement submitted on behalf of Loch Rannoch Estate Ltd says: “The new holiday accommodation will encourage a sustainable expansion of the established business of the Loch Rannoch Hotel.

“It will not only enhance the employment opportunities available, but also contribute to capture an increase in spending in the area by tourists, promoting local economic growth.”

The Loch Rannoch Hotel changed hands in 2020 after former owner, the Macdonald Group, announced it would be cutting around 1,800 jobs across the UK.

More from News

Tele Food Review, Rona story, CR0010532 . Jessie's Kitchen food review for Tele. Pic shows; General view of interior and exterior of Jessie's Kitchen in Broughty Ferry. Thursday, 20th June, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Developer takes fight for Jessie’s Kitchen's transformation approval to Holyrood
Kerryanne Shaw has been running her bulldog rescue charity for a decade.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus XL Bully sanctuary group not registered with Scottish charity watchdog
The 'no right turn' signs at the Swallow Roundabout.
VIDEO: Swallow Roundabout 'no right turn' signs cause confusion for Dundee drivers
6
Motorists risk £100 fines for parking their vehicles on pavements in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Residents say 'there's so little space' as Dundee pavement parking problems laid bare
Gift shop Great Scot on Atholl Road, Pitlochry
Pitlochry gift shop expansion blocked after 22 petitioners slam 'offending' wheelie bins
The proposed Auchterarder store.
91% of locals support our proposed Auchterarder store, claims Sainsbury's
3
Police on George Street in Cowdenbeath
Woman in court on birthday accused of attempted murder in Cowdenbeath
Coastguard crews were called to Wormit Bay
Lifeboats called to 'canoeist in difficulty' on River Tay near Dundee stood down
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Amazon phone thief and a two-day bender
Emergency services were at an incident in The Henge area of Glenrothes.
Man, 26, hospitalised and charged after armed police descend on Glenrothes road

Conversation