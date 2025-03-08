Loch Rannoch Hotel holiday flats set for approval – but Holyrood has final say

Controversial plans for new holiday apartments beside Loch Rannoch could be approved next week.

Planners are recommending councillors agree to the proposal from bosses at the Loch Rannoch Hotel.

They want to demolish a number of existing buildings, including a boat house,

gym, staff accommodation and storage rooms.

In their place they are planning two apartment blocks with a mix of 20 one and two-bed units.

It comes after the Perthshire hotel was saved from closure five years ago.

Loch Rannoch Estate Limited purchased the 120-year-old landmark and has carried out a major refurbishment.

The holiday apartments represent the next phase of its investment.

Loch Rannoch timeshare neighbours object to hotel plans

Councillors will be told there’s no reason to refuse the application, since it complies with the Local Development Plan.

But an objection from Sepa means Scottish Government approval would still have to be sought.

The environment agency says it’s concerned about the flood risk, not from Loch Rannoch, but from a burn to the northwest of the site.

The hotel plans attracted 80 objections in total, including many from members of the Loch Rannoch Highland Club timeshare complex.

One writes: “We have put up with the disruption of the hotel renovations because we believed we were doing exactly this, yet they have decided to go behind our backs with this application.”

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee will consider the application when it meets on Wednesday.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of Loch Rannoch Estate Ltd says: “The new holiday accommodation will encourage a sustainable expansion of the established business of the Loch Rannoch Hotel.

“It will not only enhance the employment opportunities available, but also contribute to capture an increase in spending in the area by tourists, promoting local economic growth.”

The Loch Rannoch Hotel changed hands in 2020 after former owner, the Macdonald Group, announced it would be cutting around 1,800 jobs across the UK.