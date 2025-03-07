Man in hospital as armed police among 30 officers at Glenrothes stand-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in hospital as armed police among 30 officers at Glenrothes stand-off

The Courier is on the scene as the road remains sealed off.

By Neil Henderson & Andrew Robson
Dozens of police officers at stand-off at The Henge, Glnerothes.
Dozens of police officers are at the scene. by Neil Henderson/DC Thomson Date; 07/03/2025

Armed officers have been deployed in an ongoing stand-off with a Glenrothes resident.

Emergency services descended on Kilmichael Road in the Fife town just after 1.30pm on Friday.

This includes the presence of around 30 police officers.

Two fire engines and incident response ambulances are also at the scene and the street has been cordoned off.

A 26-year-old man has been taken to hospital.

But the incident in The Henge area remains ongoing.

The area has been sealed off. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The alarm was raised at around 1.30pm on Friday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Firefighters are on standby. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
An ambulance and rapid response unit. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The Courier’s Neil Henderson arrived at around 3.15pm.

He reported: “The usually quiet residential unit at The Henge in the Balfarg area of North Glenrothes was sealed off by police on Friday afternoon.

“Residents told me they were instructed by police to stay inside their homes.

“A multi-emergency presence was put in place following a stand-off between one resident and police.

“At least a dozen police cars and vans were present as well as two fire crews, an incident response unit, and an ambulance.

“A police negotiator was also brought in as dialogue between the officers and the resident continued.

“I saw as many as eight armed officers dressed in protective armour, helmets and carrying automatic weapons.”

The area has become a no-go zone for locals. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

One Henge resident said he’d never seen so many police in one place before.

He added: “It’s incredible how fast it seemed to escalate.

“There was some sort of disturbance in one of the houses then emergency vehicles started arriving and just kept on coming.

“It really was like watching something out of an adventure film or TV drama – I’ve never seen so many police in one place.

“Quite a few had guns which was shocking to see and pretty scary to witness.”

A neighbour reported sporadic shouting. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two crews are on “standby” at the “police incident”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Friday, 7 March, 2025, officers were called to a report of concern for a man at a property in The Henge, Glenrothes.

“Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

