Man in hospital as armed police among 30 officers at Glenrothes stand-off

Armed officers have been deployed in an ongoing stand-off with a Glenrothes resident.

Emergency services descended on Kilmichael Road in the Fife town just after 1.30pm on Friday.

This includes the presence of around 30 police officers.

Two fire engines and incident response ambulances are also at the scene and the street has been cordoned off.

A 26-year-old man has been taken to hospital.

But the incident in The Henge area remains ongoing.

The Courier’s Neil Henderson arrived at around 3.15pm.

He reported: “The usually quiet residential unit at The Henge in the Balfarg area of North Glenrothes was sealed off by police on Friday afternoon.

“Residents told me they were instructed by police to stay inside their homes.

“A multi-emergency presence was put in place following a stand-off between one resident and police.

“At least a dozen police cars and vans were present as well as two fire crews, an incident response unit, and an ambulance.

“A police negotiator was also brought in as dialogue between the officers and the resident continued.

“I saw as many as eight armed officers dressed in protective armour, helmets and carrying automatic weapons.”

One Henge resident said he’d never seen so many police in one place before.

He added: “It’s incredible how fast it seemed to escalate.

“There was some sort of disturbance in one of the houses then emergency vehicles started arriving and just kept on coming.

“It really was like watching something out of an adventure film or TV drama – I’ve never seen so many police in one place.

“Quite a few had guns which was shocking to see and pretty scary to witness.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two crews are on “standby” at the “police incident”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Friday, 7 March, 2025, officers were called to a report of concern for a man at a property in The Henge, Glenrothes.

“Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”