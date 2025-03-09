Pictures as athletes take on Monikie Winter Duathlon Series in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as athletes take on Monikie Winter Duathlon Series in Angus

The athletes endured a challenging and demanding race from start to finish, hosted at Monikie Country Park, which is a popular location for many sporting events.

A beautiful day for the Monikie Duathlon. Image: Elliott Cansfield
By Emma Grady & Gemma Bibby

The third race of the Monikie Winter Duathlon series took place today at Monikie Country Park.

Athletes were ready for a 11am start to take on the the cruelling third race at Monikie Country Park. The race involved three stages a 4k run, 21.5k cycle and then a 4k run to finish. Regardless of the challenges that the race brought the participants were focused and driven to complete the race.

Monikie Country Park which hosted this event is well know for hosting many events such as team building and water sports so it made a perfect location for this event.

The event was organised by Eventfull Management Limited who are a Scottish based events company who did a great job in the running the event.

Photographer Elliott Cansfield was there to capture the best moments from the event.

A runner during the Winter Duathlon at Monikie Country Park
Focused and determined!
A woman running during the Winter Duathlon at Monikie Country Park
In the zone at during Monikie Winter Duathlon.
Competitors run through the lovely scenery during the Winter Duathlon at Monikie Country Park
Beautiful scenery makes the run so much more enjoyable.
A runner stays focused during the Winter Duathlon at Monikie Country Park
Staying focused!
A man runs during the duathlon.
Pushing hard.
Two men run in Monikie Country Park
Concentration on the run!
A man runs through Monikie Country Park.
A perfect day for a duathlon in Monikie Country Park
A woman looks like she is running on air during the duathlon.
Running on air!
Warm spring sunshine making the race even more enjoyable!
A man wears sunglasses during the duathlon.
Sunglasses essential!
A woman tries hard on the run.
Digging deep on the run!
A man smiles during the race.
Smiles despite the tough race!
Changing over from bike to run during the duathlon.
A quick changeover.
A cyclist smiles in the sunshine.
Smiling in the sunshine!
Perfect weather for a race—sunshine and blue skies at Monikie Country Park!
Grit and determination on the cycle.
It's a thumbs up from the athletes!
Pedaling under a warm spring sun, what a perfect race day!
Cycling through Monikie’s lovely scenery.
Still enough energy for a thumbs up!
A cyclist powers through the course at Monikie Country Park.
Power those legs!
Two cyclists ride through Monikie Country Park during the Duathlon.
Jump on the bike and go!
Celebrating completing the race!
A man is relieved to be over the line!
Spectators watch on at the finish line.
