Pictures as athletes take on Monikie Winter Duathlon Series in Angus

The third race of the Monikie Winter Duathlon series took place today at Monikie Country Park.

Athletes were ready for a 11am start to take on the the cruelling third race at Monikie Country Park. The race involved three stages a 4k run, 21.5k cycle and then a 4k run to finish. Regardless of the challenges that the race brought the participants were focused and driven to complete the race.

Monikie Country Park which hosted this event is well know for hosting many events such as team building and water sports so it made a perfect location for this event.

The event was organised by Eventfull Management Limited who are a Scottish based events company who did a great job in the running the event.

Photographer Elliott Cansfield was there to capture the best moments from the event.