Perthshire Planning Ahead: Pitlochry hotel bids to keep beer garden and former police station could become home

The Old Mill Inn has applied to retain its outdoor bar, restaurant, and seating area.

The proposal features in The Courier's weekly Planning Ahead round-up of the most interesting Perth and Kinross Council planning applications.

We’ve also got details about the proposed conversion of Longforgan Police Station, objections to new homes in Blairgowrie, a Milnathort firm extending its office due to growing staff and better WiFi in a Wetherspoon pub.

Old Mill Inn applies to keep beer garden

The Old Mill Inn was granted temporary permission for a large tent covering an outdoor seating area with shipping containers forming a bar, cooking, service and cellar area in 2021.

However, the approval expires at the end of March this year, and it’s proposed that the permit be extended until 2028 while the owners explore permanent options.

An internal consultant reviewing the application raised no objections but recommended restricted 8am until 10pm Monday to Sunday opening hours, no music and external lights must be screened.

Locals can have their say via a public consultation, which will run until March 25.

The council will then decide whether to approve the application.

Former Longforgan police station could be converted into home

The owner of the former Longforgan Police Station has applied to convert the building into a home and replace the windows of the attached property.

Longforgan Police Station, on Main Street, closed down in 2018 after being out of regular use since 2014.

A supporting statement included in the application states: “This proposal represents a thoughtful and sustainable approach to the adaptive reuse of the former police station at 1 Main Street and fabric upgrades to 3 Main Street.

“It respects the character of the Longforgan Conservation Area while contributing to local housing supply.

“The development will enhance the properties’ condition and ensure its long-term preservation.”

The consultation stage closed on March 11, with Perth and Kinross Council considering the outcome.

Neighbours voice fears at plan to build homes on Blairgowrie open space

A planning application to build two houses on land on Woodlands Road in Blairgowrie has received two objections.

Neighbours have raised concerns about the impact on the local environment and safety, and the possibility of the proposal setting a precedent for future development.

One objector, whose house overlooks the proposed site, said: “The proposed development encroaches on this protected space, which should remain undisturbed to preserve the character of the area.

“Additionally, Slioch, a neighbouring one-acre site, also falls under this designation, and if the current proposal is approved, it could set a precedent for further developments in our gardens.”

A second resident voiced concerns about too much traffic on Woodlands Road, which could be hazardous for pedestrians.

The application will remain open for consultation until March 20 before a decision is made.

Milnathort wood supplier ‘needs temporary office due to health and safety rules’

A wooden play equipment company in Milnathort hopes to extend its temporary office to accommodate a growing team.

Caledonia Play, based on South Street in the Kinross-shire village, says its current office space will soon be insufficient to meet Health & Safety at Work guidance as the firm plans to hire more administrative staff.

The proposal seeks to extend the office by six metres wide and 8.5 metres deep.

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the outcome of the planning application.

Wetherspoon’s Capital Asset aims to improve WiFi in Perth city centre pub

Customers at The Capital Asset on Tay Street could soon benefit from upgraded WiFi.

JD Wetherspoon has lodged a planning application to install a robust wifi system throughout the B-listed building and its beer garden.

A supporting read: “The primary goal is to deliver reliable wireless coverage throughout the building, ensuring consistent signal strength across guest areas, including the bar, restaurant, and rooms.

“All equipment will be installed discreetly to preserve the building’s aesthetic and historical character.”

If approved, work would take place during quieter trading hours.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide the outcome of the application.

