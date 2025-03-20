Perthshire Planning Ahead: Electric chargers refused due to 20-minute neighbourhood policy

Plans to install electric vehicle chargers in Blairgowrie have been refused due to the Scottish Government’s ’20-minute neighbourhood’ policy.

Six EV charging points and 12 parking spaces were proposed in the Home Bargains and Starbucks car park on Perth Road.

A refusal statement said: “It would have an adverse impact on previously approved retail facilities and thereby on local living and accessibility for residents living within the existing and planned neighbourhoods.

“Furthermore, it would not enhance and improve the vitality and viability of the local centre, and decrease in the mix of previously approved uses.”

The 20-minute neighbourhood scheme aims to ensure residents can access key services within a 20-minute walk or cycle.

The applicant has three months to appeal Perth and Kinross Council’s decision.

A similar refusal was made in April 2024, when plans for an Aldi store in Kinross-shire were rejected for breaching the 20-minute neighbourhood policy.

Holiday let turned down as council protects Dunkeld open space

Perth and Kinross Council has rejected plans for a short-term holiday let in Birnam which received five objections from neighbours.

The application was for a garden room on Perth Road, intended for private holiday rentals and visiting family members.

Concerns cited by the council include “inappropriate design and unsuitable materials”.

A statement from the decision notice said: “The loss of open space, resultant overdevelopment of the site, proximities to boundaries, inappropriate design and unsuitable materials, would impact negatively on amenity levels and introduce a prominent and visually incongruous feature into the streetscence, to the detriment of the surrounding area. ”

The applicant has three months to appeal their decision through the Planning Authority for review.

Plaques may honour pioneering photographers in Perth city centre

Two Fair City artists from the 1800s could soon be commemorated with blue plaques in Perth city centre.

An application has been submitted to install the plaques on the exterior wall of a building on Watergate, where Jessie Mann and David Octavius Hill were born and later worked together as pioneering photographers.

Jessie was one of the first women photographers in history.

A supporting statement on the planning application said: “There is presently no obvious visual evidence, to either locals or visitors, that these eminent photographers were born in Perth.”

A proposal is now in the consultation period, which will run until March 21.

Trees will be removed if Blairgowrie holiday chalets replaced

Plans to replace cabins at Altamount Chalet Park in Coupar Angus could lead to the removal of ten trees if approved by Perth and Kinross Council.

A supporting statement on the planning proposal reads: “The proposals see a disused section of the existing chalet park being revitalised through the removal of dereliction and reuse.

“The existing plots currently sit vacant and in much need of regeneration, the proposed replacement chalets will provide a new lease of life which will be an improvement to the area for all those passing and residing nearby. As well as local businesses.

“We feel that the site is very desirable for modern holiday chalets to match the previously erected replacement chalets.”

Ten trees would be removed, but the developer has pledged to plant three new trees for each one felled.

A report found a “minor risk of death or disturbance” to bats or protected species would be expected.

The planning proposal will be reviewed by Perth and Kinross Council before a decision is made.

Glasshouse restoration plan for historic Rattray mansion

Plans have been submitted to install a glasshouse within the derelict walled garden of Parkhill House in Rattray.

The building would include a kitchen, winter garden, spa, and changing rooms for the existing swimming pool.

The Victorian mansion is currently under restoration, and the walled garden was deemed a suitable location for the glasshouse due to its historical purpose.

A statement on the planning application reads: “The house is located within remnants of the designed landscape at the edge of which there is now a derelict walled garden containing a modern swimming pool with its pumphouse.

“There is no indication of how the walled garden was used originally (ie remnants of raised beds, fruit trees etc) although there is evidence that, at a point, there might have been a heated glasshouse there.”

The public consultation on the proposal ended on March 13 and the application is being reviewed.

