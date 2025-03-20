Perthshire Planning Ahead: Electric chargers refused due to 20-minute neighbourhood policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perthshire Planning Ahead: Electric chargers refused due to 20-minute neighbourhood policy

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Lucy Scarlett & Stephen Eighteen
Home Bargains in Blairgowrie.
The EV charging bays would have been located next to Home Bargains in Blairgowrie. Image: Stephen Eighteen

Plans to install electric vehicle chargers in Blairgowrie have been refused due to the Scottish Government’s ’20-minute neighbourhood’ policy.

Six EV charging points and 12 parking spaces were proposed in the Home Bargains and Starbucks car park on Perth Road.

A refusal statement said: “It would have an adverse impact on previously approved retail facilities and thereby on local living and accessibility for residents living within the existing and planned neighbourhoods.

The car park is off Perth Road. Image: Google Street View

“Furthermore, it would not enhance and improve the vitality and viability of the local centre, and decrease in the mix of previously approved uses.”

The 20-minute neighbourhood scheme aims to ensure residents can access key services within a 20-minute walk or cycle.

The applicant has three months to appeal Perth and Kinross Council’s decision.

A similar refusal was made in April 2024, when plans for an Aldi store in Kinross-shire were rejected for breaching the 20-minute neighbourhood policy.

Holiday let turned down as council protects Dunkeld open space

Perth and Kinross Council has rejected plans for a short-term holiday let in Birnam which received five objections from neighbours.

The application was for a garden room on Perth Road, intended for private holiday rentals and visiting family members.

Concerns cited by the council include “inappropriate design and unsuitable materials”.

Proposed cabin design. Image: Allen Gordon

A statement from the decision notice said: “The loss of open space, resultant overdevelopment of the site, proximities to boundaries, inappropriate design and unsuitable materials, would impact negatively on amenity levels and introduce a prominent and visually incongruous feature into the streetscence, to the detriment of the surrounding area. ”

The applicant has three months to appeal their decision through the Planning Authority for review.

Plaques may honour pioneering photographers in Perth city centre

Two Fair City artists from the 1800s could soon be commemorated with blue plaques in Perth city centre.

An application has been submitted to install the plaques on the exterior wall of a building on Watergate, where Jessie Mann and David Octavius Hill were born and later worked together as pioneering photographers.

Watergate in Perth.
What the blue plaques would look like. Image: Perth Civic Trust

Jessie was one of the first women photographers in history.

A supporting statement on the planning application said: “There is presently no obvious visual evidence, to either locals or visitors, that these eminent photographers were born in Perth.”

A proposal is now in the consultation period, which will run until March 21.

Trees will be removed if Blairgowrie holiday chalets replaced

Plans to replace cabins at Altamount Chalet Park in Coupar Angus could lead to the removal of ten trees if approved by Perth and Kinross Council.

A supporting statement on the planning proposal reads: “The proposals see a disused section of the existing chalet park being revitalised through the removal of dereliction and reuse.

“The existing plots currently sit vacant and in much need of regeneration, the proposed replacement chalets will provide a new lease of life which will be an improvement to the area for all those passing and residing nearby. As well as local businesses.

Altamount Chalet Park.
The new chalets are to the left, the old to the right. Image: @rchitects

“We feel that the site is very desirable for modern holiday chalets to match the previously erected replacement chalets.”

Ten trees would be removed, but the developer has pledged to plant three new trees for each one felled.

A report found a “minor risk of death or disturbance” to bats or protected species would be expected.

The planning proposal will be reviewed by Perth and Kinross Council before a decision is made.

Glasshouse restoration plan for historic Rattray mansion

Plans have been submitted to install a glasshouse within the derelict walled garden of Parkhill House in Rattray.

The building would include a kitchen, winter garden, spa, and changing rooms for the existing swimming pool.

The Victorian mansion is currently under restoration, and the walled garden was deemed a suitable location for the glasshouse due to its historical purpose.

Parkhill House proposed greenhouse.
What the greenhouse could look like. Image: Addison Pytasz

A statement on the planning application reads: “The house is located within remnants of the designed landscape at the edge of which there is now a derelict walled garden containing a modern swimming pool with its pumphouse.

“There is no indication of how the walled garden was used originally (ie remnants of raised beds, fruit trees etc) although there is evidence that, at a point, there might have been a heated glasshouse there.”

The public consultation on the proposal ended on March 13 and the application is being reviewed.

Here are the links to the planning/appeal papers for the Perth and Kinross applications:

More from News

Natasha Scott and partner Aaron at a Home-Start Dundee cooking class. Image: Natasha Scott
Families left 'heartbroken' and 'devastated' by closure of Dundee charity
Kirriemuir's Millennium fountain sits in Cumberland Close.
Watchdog clears former Angus leader over Hitler comment in Kirriemuir street naming row
Aaron Ryan
Montrose Tesco pest was sex offender with illegal content on phone
Robi MacBain
'Craig from Broughty Ferry' was really a twisted Dundee catfish conman
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
5 Dundee University revelations from Holyrood grilling
Campaigners fear the Balmullor quarry plans will mean the loss of part of Lucklawhill.
More details of controversial Balmullo Quarry expansion plans revealed
The Paddock will open at the former Medina Bar and Grill on Nethergate. Image: Google Street View
Groucho's Music Bar owners set to open new venue in Dundee
Kirkland Drive in Methil. Image: Google Street View
Fife dog walker robbed of handbag after being approached by man in dark clothing
Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
Former Dundee University principal who quit as crisis escalated to face Holyrood committee
8
NHS Tayside has scrapped new CAMHS referrals for neurodevelopmental problems. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
NHS Tayside scraps new CAMHS referrals for autism and ADHD amid years-long backlog

Conversation