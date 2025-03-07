91% of locals support our proposed Auchterarder store, claims Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s claims 91% of locals want it to open a new store in Auchterarder – despite concerns raised by the Co-op.

However, views are split 50-50 according to Perth and Kinross’ planning portal.

The supermarket giant has applied to build a new Local store on the northern side of the A824 at The Feus.

The Perthshire town currently has Spar and Co-op convenience stores on the High Street.

However, Co-op formally objected to the development, claiming it has “significant concerns” about the site.

The company argued that a Sainsbury’s Local would significantly harm the health of the town centre.

Sainsbury’s previously argued there was plenty of demand for the store, citing a retail study published in 2023.

The supermarket chain also asked locals for their views online.

Locals in favour of new Auchterarder store, says Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s says it received just over 1,000 responses over a two-week period.

The company claims 96% of respondents agreed that Auchterarder would benefit from having an improved choice of local shops.

Additionally, 91% of respondents reportedly said they would support Sainsbury’s Local meeting this demand.

But the council’s formal consultation of Sainsbury’s planning application reveals that of 18 responses, seven were in favour and seven were against.

The other three consultees, including Auchetrarder and District Community Council, were neutral.

The application was lodged in October 2024.

If approved, the new store would operate between 7am and 10pm.

It would also feature a click-and-collect service for customers to shop Argos, Habitat & Tu Clothing, and a Costa Coffee machine.

The store would create around 15 new jobs.

Jonathan Arthur, Sainsbury’s head of convenience property development, said: “We’re passionate about delicious food and we want to make it easier for customers to access it wherever we can, so we’re delighted by the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve seen for a new Sainsbury’s store in Auchterarder.

“We hope that Perth and Kinross Council will take the community’s strong desire to see this store delivered into account when determining our application and that we can go on to create jobs in the town and a convenient new place for people to shop locally – it’s clear that this would benefit Auchterarder for years to come.”

