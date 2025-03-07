91% of locals support our proposed Auchterarder store, claims Sainsbury’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
91% of locals support our proposed Auchterarder store, claims Sainsbury’s

The supermarket chain says it has the support of the Perthshire town.

By Andrew Robson
The proposed Auchterarder store.
The proposed Auchterarder store. Image: Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s claims 91% of locals want it to open a new store in Auchterarder – despite concerns raised by the Co-op.

However, views are split 50-50 according to Perth and Kinross’ planning portal.

The supermarket giant has applied to build a new Local store on the northern side of the A824 at The Feus.

The Perthshire town currently has Spar and Co-op convenience stores on the High Street.

However, Co-op formally objected to the development, claiming it has “significant concerns” about the site.

The company argued that a Sainsbury’s Local would significantly harm the health of the town centre.

Sainsbury’s previously argued there was plenty of demand for the store, citing a retail study published in 2023.

The supermarket chain also asked locals for their views online.

Locals in favour of new Auchterarder store, says Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s says it received just over 1,000 responses over a two-week period.

The company claims 96% of respondents agreed that Auchterarder would benefit from having an improved choice of local shops.

Additionally, 91% of respondents reportedly said they would support Sainsbury’s Local meeting this demand.

But the council’s formal consultation of Sainsbury’s planning application reveals that of 18 responses, seven were in favour and seven were against.

The other three consultees, including Auchetrarder and District Community Council, were neutral.

The application was lodged in October 2024.

If approved, the new store would operate between 7am and 10pm.

The site of the proposed new Sainsbury's store in Auchterarder
The site of the proposed new store. Image: Sainsbury's

It would also feature a click-and-collect service for customers to shop Argos, Habitat & Tu Clothing, and a Costa Coffee machine.

The store would create around 15 new jobs.

Jonathan Arthur, Sainsbury’s head of convenience property development, said: “We’re passionate about delicious food and we want to make it easier for customers to access it wherever we can, so we’re delighted by the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve seen for a new Sainsbury’s store in Auchterarder.

“We hope that Perth and Kinross Council will take the community’s strong desire to see this store delivered into account when determining our application and that we can go on to create jobs in the town and a convenient new place for people to shop locally – it’s clear that this would benefit Auchterarder for years to come.”

Do you support the Sainsbury’s proposal for Auchterarder? Let us know your thoughts below.

Conversation