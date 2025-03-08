Two men charged after 500 cannabis plants worth £700k seized in Glenrothes drugs raid

Two men have been charged after police seized around 500 cannabis plants worth £700,000 in a Glenrothes drugs raid.

A team of around 20 officers descended on the industrial unit on Crompton Road in the Southfield area of the town on Thursday.

Officers used specialist cutting equipment and a hydraulic press to break through a roller shutter door before smashing through a second entrance into the property.

The Courier was given exclusive access to observe the police preparations and accompany officers as the raid was launched.

Detectives later confirmed that three separate cannabis farms were discovered within the building.

Two men were also detained at the scene.

500 cannabis plants worth £700,000 were seized in the Glenrothes drugs raid

It’s now been confirmed that around 500 cannabis plants, estimated to be worth £700,000, were recovered from the building.

Officers spent two days clearing the premises with a large amount of growing and other equipment also seized.

The building has now been secured and handed over to energy engineers to make safe.

Two men arrested at the scene have now been charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Thursday, officers acting under warrant entered a property in Crompton Road, Glenrothes and found a cannabis cultivation site within.

“Two men, aged 45 and 25, have been arrested and charged in connection and were due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.”