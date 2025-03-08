Two men charged after 500 cannabis plants worth £700k seized in Glenrothes drugs raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men charged after 500 cannabis plants worth £700k seized in Glenrothes drugs raid

Three separate cannabis farms were discovered in an industrial unit raided by police.

By Neil Henderson
olice raiding the industrial unit on Crompton Road in Glenrothes.
Police raiding the industrial unit on Crompton Road in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Two men have been charged after police seized around 500 cannabis plants worth £700,000 in a Glenrothes drugs raid.

A team of around 20 officers descended on the industrial unit on Crompton Road in the Southfield area of the town on Thursday.

Officers used specialist cutting equipment and a hydraulic press to break through a roller shutter door before smashing through a second entrance into the property.

The Courier was given exclusive access to observe the police preparations and accompany officers as the raid was launched.

A team of around 20 officers took part in the raid.
A team of around 20 officers took part in the raid. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Officers surrounded the industrial unit in Glenrothes.
Officers surrounded the unit in Glenrothes as the drugs raid got underway. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Detectives later confirmed that three separate cannabis farms were discovered within the building.

Two men were also detained at the scene.

500 cannabis plants worth £700,000 were seized in the Glenrothes drugs raid

It’s now been confirmed that around 500 cannabis plants, estimated to be worth £700,000, were recovered from the building.

Officers spent two days clearing the premises with a large amount of growing and other equipment also seized.

Glenrothes drugs raid: Officers cut their way into the building. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Police cut a hole in the shuttering to gain access during the Glenrothes drugs raid. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The building has now been secured and handed over to energy engineers to make safe.

Two men arrested at the scene have now been charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Thursday, officers acting under warrant entered a property in Crompton Road, Glenrothes and found a cannabis cultivation site within.

“Two men, aged 45 and 25, have been arrested and charged in connection and were due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.”

