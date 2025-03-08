Readers react to plans for new Ikea shop in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react to plans for new Ikea shop in Dundee

Ikea has submitted plans for a unit at the Kingsway West Retail Park.

By Andrew Robson
Readers react to Ikea plans for a new Dundee store
Readers have their say on the furniture giant's plans. Image: PA

News that Ikea has lodged plans for a new shop in Dundee has met with excitement by readers of The Courier.

The Swedish furniture retailer has submitted a planning application to put up signs at an empty shop unit at Kingsway West Retail Park.

Few details have been revealed as part of the application for the unit next door to Tapi Carpets.

However, that didn’t stop readers taking to The Courier and Evening Telegraph pages to express their views on the plans.

‘This is brilliant’

Linda Smith wrote on Facebook: “I enjoy going to the one in Aberdeen to see what I need and either take it home or get it delivered, which I have done a lot.

“It saves time going all the way to Edinburgh, so will be good to get one in Dundee.”

Commenter ‘Keepitreal’ added: “This is brilliant! I can’t wait.

“I’ve never been to Ikea, so I am really looking forward to this. Great news!”

Plans have been lodged for the empty unit beside Tapi Carpets.
Plans have been lodged for the empty unit beside Tapi Carpets. Image: Google Street View

Marie Rooney said it would “be amazing if Ikea comes to Dundee” and Kevin Clarke said it was “about time” and that Dundee “just needs Costco now too”.

However, the Kingsway West Retail Park unit is much smaller than the standalone Ikea shops in the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Given its size, it could be similar to the order and collection point in Aberdeen – which does feature a cafe.

Some readers said they would rather see a full-sized Ikea store in the city.

‘Why is everyone getting so excited?’

One comment said: “Hopefully this might grow up and become a full-sized store in Dundee – a brilliant central point for this area and people living in areas north.

“Great news.”

Carol Irvine added: “This is great news but it is a small unit for Ikea and would’ve been even better for a full-size Ikea.”

The Ikea order and collection point store in Aberdeen as Dundee plans lodged
The Ikea order and collection point store in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Shona Thomson said: “I was getting excited, but that’s a tiny unit so doesn’t look like it will be much good.”

And user ‘Specsavers’ questioned the buzz following the news.

They said: “Why is everyone getting so excited? It’s basically just a collection point for online orders.”

The Courier has asked Ikea for more information on its planning application.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in the comments below. 

Conversation