Readers react to plans for new Ikea shop in Dundee

News that Ikea has lodged plans for a new shop in Dundee has met with excitement by readers of The Courier.

The Swedish furniture retailer has submitted a planning application to put up signs at an empty shop unit at Kingsway West Retail Park.

Few details have been revealed as part of the application for the unit next door to Tapi Carpets.

However, that didn’t stop readers taking to The Courier and Evening Telegraph pages to express their views on the plans.

‘This is brilliant’

Linda Smith wrote on Facebook: “I enjoy going to the one in Aberdeen to see what I need and either take it home or get it delivered, which I have done a lot.

“It saves time going all the way to Edinburgh, so will be good to get one in Dundee.”

Commenter ‘Keepitreal’ added: “This is brilliant! I can’t wait.

“I’ve never been to Ikea, so I am really looking forward to this. Great news!”

Marie Rooney said it would “be amazing if Ikea comes to Dundee” and Kevin Clarke said it was “about time” and that Dundee “just needs Costco now too”.

However, the Kingsway West Retail Park unit is much smaller than the standalone Ikea shops in the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Given its size, it could be similar to the order and collection point in Aberdeen – which does feature a cafe.

Some readers said they would rather see a full-sized Ikea store in the city.

‘Why is everyone getting so excited?’

One comment said: “Hopefully this might grow up and become a full-sized store in Dundee – a brilliant central point for this area and people living in areas north.

“Great news.”

Carol Irvine added: “This is great news but it is a small unit for Ikea and would’ve been even better for a full-size Ikea.”

Shona Thomson said: “I was getting excited, but that’s a tiny unit so doesn’t look like it will be much good.”

And user ‘Specsavers’ questioned the buzz following the news.

They said: “Why is everyone getting so excited? It’s basically just a collection point for online orders.”

The Courier has asked Ikea for more information on its planning application.

