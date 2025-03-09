Cheers!: Fife village pub wins national award eight months after community buyout

A Fife village pub has won a national award just eight months after a community buyout that brought it back to life.

The Inn at Kingsbarns has quickly made its mark to take home the Community Inn of the Year prize at the Scottish Hotel Awards in Glasgow last week.

It’s reward for a hugely busy eight months since the Kingsbarns Community Development Trust took over the village inn, once the Cambo Arms.

The Trust only took on the keys on June 25 last year, but a huge number of people have since stepped forward to make it work.

General Manager Mark Lewis said: “We’re all absolutely delighted to accept the awards just eight months after taking on the Inn.

“We had a standing start.

“When we walked in there wasn’t even a till.

“But thanks to the tremendous support from everyone involved we welcome the win.

“It wouldn’t have happened without the hard work and dedication of the team.

“That includes a very loyal band of community volunteers and committed staff.

“Everyone is over the moon.”

Challenges have all been worth it

The trust was awarded a six-figure grant by the Scottish Land Fund following a campaign to save the Inn.

It currently employs around eight members of staff and has a team of around 10 volunteers.

Mark added: “It has not been without its challenges and we’ve had some tough times along the way.

“We took over at the start of last summer and had to build everything from the ground up – it was a blank piece of paper.

“Last year around twenty volunteers came out across two nights to help transform the outside of the building.

“That shows what we’re about.

“This award shows what can be achieved when you work together.”

In addition to winning Community Inn of the Year, head chef Allan Kay received a national Chef Excellence Medal in the same ceremony.

Meanwhile, manager Mark was awarded the Manager Gold Medal.

Residents in Kingsbarns were previously offered the chance to own part of the pub as part of a community-investment scheme.

A full list of winners from the night can be found on the National Hotels of the Year Scotland website.