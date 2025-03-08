Man, 37, hospitalised after bladed weapon ‘disturbance’ on Dundee street

A 37-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a “disturbance” involving a bladed weapon in Dundee.

Police raced to Victoria Road, close to the Hilltown junction, shortly after 8am on Saturday.

Part of the street was taped off outside The Little Theatre following the incident.

Officers suspect a bladed weapon was used in the disturbance.

The condition of the man is not known.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15am on Saturday we received a report of a disturbance in the Victoria Road area of Dundee.

“A 37-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”