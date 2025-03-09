Delays on M9 near Stirling after crash

Drivers faced delays on the M9 near Stirling after a crash.

Traffic was “extremely heavy” in the area with delays of more than 50 minutes.

The road was shut northbound for around 20 minutes with both lanes reopened shortly before 12pm.

A post on X by Traffic Scotland said: “M9 Northbound junction 9-10 – Stirling.

“All lanes are now running northbound following the earlier collision.

“Delays remain heavy in the area with our systems reporting a 52-minute delay.”

Google Traffic data showed traffic queued back towards Bannockburn.

A later update said delays in the area had eased.