News Delays on M9 near Stirling after crash Traffic was delayed by more than 50 minutes. By Ellidh Aitken March 9 2025, 11:37am March 9 2025, 11:37am Traffic was delayed on the M9 near Stirling. Image: Google Street View Drivers faced delays on the M9 near Stirling after a crash. Traffic was "extremely heavy" in the area with delays of more than 50 minutes. The road was shut northbound for around 20 minutes with both lanes reopened shortly before 12pm. A post on X by Traffic Scotland said: "M9 Northbound junction 9-10 – Stirling. "All lanes are now running northbound following the earlier collision. "Delays remain heavy in the area with our systems reporting a 52-minute delay." Google Traffic data showed traffic queued back towards Bannockburn. A later update said delays in the area had eased.
